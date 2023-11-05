A CHRISTMAS CAROL THE MUSICAL to Run for 15th Season at the Players Theatre

Be Bold! Productions has announced its 15th anniversary season of A Christmas Carol the Musical, running Off-Broadway at The Players Theatre November 26 - December 30.

Written by Brenda Bell with original music by Michael Sgouros, this beloved rendition of Charles Dickens' classic has become a holiday tradition for New Yorkers, who flock to Greenwich Village every year to immerse themselves in Victorian England at Christmastime.

As told in the original tale, when miser Ebenezer Scrooge is visited by four forewarning ghosts, he realizes it is never too late to change. Will Scrooge catch the holiday spirit and save himself in the process? Find out by attending this special holiday musical! Featuring a British pantomime-inspired scenic design, a cast of all ages, and a show the New York Times has said "completely captures Dickens' vision", this event is not to be missed!

November 26 - December 30, 2023

Off-Broadway at The Players Theatre

115 MacDougal Street (between W 3rd & Bleecker) NYC

Thurs - Sat at 7p / Sat at 3p / Sun at 11a * and 2p

*The Sunday 11a matinee is a special family performance with a free family workshop at 10a

With additional holiday shows:

Dec 19 at 7pm

Dec 20th at 3 and 7pm

Dec 27 at 3 and 7pm

No Shows December 24