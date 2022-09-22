59E59 Theaters Announces Fall 2022 Season & 1st Three Shows for Winter 2023 - OFF PEAK, THE JOURNEY OF JAZZ & More

59E59 Theaters has announced their Fall 2022 Season, and the first three productions for their Winter 2023 Season.

The Fall 2022 Season will begin with Boswell, presented by MHK Productions; followed by American One Acts, A Double Bill, presented by the little OPERA theatre of ny in association with Harlem Opera Theater and National Black Theatre. It will continue with Off Peak, presented by Hudson Stage Company; followed by The Journey of Jazz, presented by The Anderson Brothers; and will conclude with Ye Bear & Ye Cubb, by No.11 Productions.

The 59E59 Winter 2023 Season will begin with The Immortal Jellyfish Girl, presented by Wakka Wakka. Following The Immortal Jellyfish Girl will be two productions as part of Origin's 1st Irish-Heaven, presented by Fishamble: The New Play Company; and Frankenstein's Monster is Drunk and the Sheep have all Jumped the Fences, presented by Big Telly.

Full casting and creative teams for the productions will be announced at a later date. More information about the shows can be found below. For details regarding tickets and performance schedules, visit 59E59.org.

The 59E59 Theaters Fall 2022 Season will include:

MHK Productions presents

Boswell

By Marie Kohler

Directed by Laura Gordon

Theater C

Previews begin November 12

Opening Night November 16

Limited run through December 4

An ambitious 20th century woman discovers James Boswell's lost journals and finds she cannot resist his 18th century literary charms. While reading about his wild and wooly adventures in "A Tour of the Scottish Hebrides" with Samuel Johnson, she is coaxed towards a life of greater authenticity - and fun! Heart and mind spar wittily in this comedic drama about friendship, tolerance, and the written word.



the little OPERA theatre of ny, in association with Harlem Opera Theater and National Black Theatre, presents

American One Acts, A Double Bill

Conducted by Gregory Hopkins

Directed by Philip Shneidman

HIGHWAY 1, U.S.A.

By William Grant Still & Verna Arvey

DOWN IN THE VALLEY

By Kurt Weill & Arnold Sundgaard

Theater A

Performances begin November 19

Limited run through November 27

the little OPERA Theatre of ny returns to 59E59 Theaters with a unique double bill of two rarely seen American Operas. Highway 1, U.S.A. follows the story of Bob and Mary, who run a gas station convenience store along Highway 1, and the sacrifices they endure to put Bob's brother Nate through college. The family dynamic turns tragic and then the sheriff arrives. Down in the Valley is set in Birmingham City and tells the story of forbidden love, jealousy, and a hanging.

Hudson Stage Company (Denise Bessette, Producer) presents

Off Peak

By Brenda Withers

Directed by Jess Chayes

With Kurt Rhoads and Nance Williamson

And Doug Ballard

Theater B

Previews Begin November 26

Opening Night is December 1

Limited run through December 23

Martin and Sarita's relationship came to a stormy end over a decade ago. When they bump into each other on the evening commute, they try to find a way to set things straight but differing views of the same past threaten to derail their connection.

From the producer of SWITZERLAND comes a delightful new play about forgiving, forgetting, and the healing power of a good delay.

The Anderson Brothers present

The Journey of Jazz

Theater A

Previews begin November 29

Opening Night is December 2

Limited run through December 11

59E59 Theaters' musical favorites The Anderson Brothers return with a new show featuring beloved numbers by Scott Joplin, Louis Armstrong, George Gershwin, Django Reinhart, Duke Ellington, Dave Brubeck, and Antonio Carlos Jobim, among others.

Peter & Will Anderson and their quintet trace the century-long development of American jazz from New Orleans to the Big Apple. Spanning ragtime and blues, to swing, bebop, bossa nova, cool jazz and third-stream, and showcasing such songs as "Maple Leaf Rag," "Sing, Sing, Sing," "Summertime," "The Pink Panther Theme," and "My Favorite Things," this concert takes audiences down a musical memory lane to experience how these styles evolved and became intertwined with the music of Broadway and popular culture.

No.11 Productions presents

Ye Bear & Ye Cubb

By No.11 Productions

Directed by Ryan Emmons

Theater C

Previews begin December 8

Opening Night is December 13

Limited run through December 23

Setting: Fowkes Tavern, the Colony of Virginia, 1665. Inspired by a dream (and a few drinks), a ragtag troupe of amateur thespians put on a play. A bear waxes poetic, a cannon explodes, and the American Theater is born.

Based on historical court records, No.11 Productions' brand-new play Ye Bear & Ye Cubb drops the fourth wall, immersing audiences in a colonial tavern for a high-octane reimagining of the first known English-language play in North America - and the trial it ignites.



Grab a pint and sharpen your sewing skills; this little bear is going to cause quite an affair.

Join in on the fun! Each performance of Ye Bear & Ye Cubb has three Tavern Seats available on stage that include a drink and a craft project!

The 59E59 Theaters Winter 2023 Season will include:

Wakka Wakka presents

The Immortal Jellyfish Girl

A Co-Production with Nordland Visual Theatre

Written and Directed by Gwendolyn Warnock & Kirjan Waage

Theater A

Previews Begin January 10

Opening Night is January 18

Limited run through February 12

Winner of the Drama Desk Special Award for Sophisticated Puppetry, Wakka Wakka (MADE IN CHINA, 2017) returns with The Immortal Jellyfish Girl.

Part coming-of-age story and part dystopian tragedy, The Immortal Jellyfish Girl soars through dimensions, unconfined by time, gravity, or biology. The year is 2555: large swaths of the earth's surface are considered dead zones and global extinction has begun. Yet in this age of loneliness and destruction there is still hope...

Hilarious, ridiculous, and virtuosic, The Immortal Jellyfish Girl takes its audience on a wild journey through a post-apocalyptic future

Fishamble: The New Play Company presents

Heaven

By Eugene O'Brien

Directed by Jim Culleton

Theater B

Previews begin January 11

Opening Night is January 15

Limited run through January 29

Olivier Award-winning company Fishamble returns to 59E59 Theaters as part of Origin's 1st Irish, following its previous, highly-acclaimed productions of Maz and Bricks, On Blueberry Hill, and others.

Set in County Offaly, Ireland during the weekend of a local wedding, guests Mairead and Mal are struggling to keep their marriage together. Perhaps attending a wedding will help, or it might raise questions that are difficult to answer. Heaven examines family bonds, life decisions, and the search for happiness in contemporary Ireland.

Part of Origin's 1st Irish.

Big Telly presents

Frankenstein's Monster is Drunk and the Sheep have all Jumped the Fences

Written and Directed by Zoe Seaton

Based on the original short story by Owen Booth

Theater C

Previews begin January 11

Opening Night is January 17

Limited run through January 28

A match made in horror! The story begins in 1946, when villagers dig Frankenstein's monster out of the glacier he'd crawled into after his Hollywood career gave up the ghost.

Fully defrosted, he meets "The One," igniting a love story of monstrous proportions. A duet of undateables stand out and fit in to forge their own beautiful brand of domestic bliss with their 67 (Italian) blue sheep. The comedy is pitch black and horror gets a happily ever after in this wildly fresh look at the Frankenstein myth crafted by the critically acclaimed theater mavericks, Big Telly, known for their bold style of immersive and rollicking entertainment.

Part of Origin's 1st Irish.

ABOUT 59E59 Theaters



59E59 Theaters was established by the Elysabeth Kleinhans Theatrical Foundation in 2004 to grant professional space and expertise to non-profit theater companies premiering their work in New York City. Under the leadership of Val Day, Artistic Director, and Brian Beirne, Managing Director, 59E59 Theaters presents a year-round curated program of Off Broadway plays and musicals that are nurtured and supported through highly-subsidized rental rates as well as production, ticketing, FOH, marketing, and press support.

FOR MORE INFORMATION VISIT

www.59e59.org