300 PAINTINGS At Vineyard Theatre Returns For A Special Engagement

Vineyard Theatre, in association with Sally Horchow and Matt Ross, has announced that due to popular demand Sam Kissajukian: 300 Paintings, will return to Vineyard Theatre (108 E. 15th Street) for six weeks beginning on January 13, 2025 after opening this fall to critical acclaim and sold out audiences. To celebrate the show's return, the first week of performances will be priced at $45.

In 2021, Sydney comedian Sam Kissajukian decided to quit standup, rent an abandoned cake factory, and become a painter. Over the course of a six-month manic episode, he created 300 large-scale paintings, unknowingly documenting his mental state through the process. In this hilarious, fascinating, and wildly original show, Kissajukian brings audiences on a rollercoaster ride that explores the ties between art, mental health, and creativity.

The show is accompanied by a curated exhibition of Sam's acclaimed artwork in Vineyard Theatre's lobby spaces, which audiences are invited to tour before and after the show.

Vineyard Theatre Artistic Director Sarah Stern said: "We have been so happy to see the tremendous response to 300 Paintings from audiences, and to see word of mouth grow over the course of our original run this fall. Sam's story is incredibly unique, candid, inspiring, moving and flat out hilarious. We are thrilled that more people will get to experience his performance as well as his paintings, which will return to be exhibited in our lobby spaces."

Sam Kissajukian added: “The team at Vineyard Theatre is amazing. I thank them for not sending me back to my cake factory. It sounds cliche, but I've found New Yorkers embody many of the show's themes: adaptability, creativity, authenticity, boldness, and resilience. The show has really found its stride here, and I'm excited to share it with new audiences in January and February, which I've heard are your warmest months.”

300 Paintings was a sold-out hit at the 2024 Edinburgh Fringe Festival and winner of 8 Fringe Festival Awards in Australia, including the Sydney Fringe Festival Award for Best Comedy and Directors Choice Award.

For ticketing information please visit https://vineyardtheatre.org or by calling the box office at 212-353-0303.

