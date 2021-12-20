17th Annual Fred Ebb Award Ceremony Postponed

The Fred Ebb Foundation has announced that their Fred Ebb Award ceremony, previously set for January 3rd, 2022 at Birdland Jazz Club, has been postponed.

See the statement below:

"The Fred Ebb Foundation has decided to postpone indefinitely our January 3rd celebration due to the expanding challenges of the pandemic. We know that this is disappointing, but we believe that the safety of all the talent involved as well as that of our guests has to be our first priority. We will consider a new date when more about the course of the pandemic becomes clear. In the meantime, please get yourself vaccinated/boosted and stay safe during this holiday season."

The Fred Ebb Award recognizes excellence in musical theatre songwriting, by a songwriter or songwriting team that has not yet achieved significant commercial success. The award is meant to encourage and support aspiring songwriters to create new works for the musical theatre. The prize includes a $60,000 award. The Fred Ebb Foundation is funded by royalties from Mr. Ebb's vast catalogue of work. Past winners include John Bucchino (2005), Steve Lutvak & Robert L. Freedman (2006), Peter Mills (2007), Adam Gwon (2008), Marcy Heisler & Zina Goldrich (2009), Douglas J. Cohen (2010), Jeff Blumenkrantz (2011), Sam Willmott (2012), Michael Kooman & Christopher Dimond (2013), Chris Miller & Nathan Tysen (2014), Stacey Luftig & Phillip Palmer (2015), Thomas Mizer & Curtis Moore (2016), Shaina Taub (2017), Will Reynolds & Eric Price (2018), Angela Sclafani and Benjamin Velez (2019), and Ben Bonnema & Christopher Staskel and Michael R. Jackson (2020).