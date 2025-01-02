René Marqués LOS SOLES TRUNCOS to be Presented at Repertorio in February

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The New York City premiere of René Marqués' play, "Los Soles Truncos," will take place on Friday, February 21, 2025, at the renowned Repertorio stage. Award-winning director José Zayas promises to deliver a compelling exploration of cultural identity and human resilience through this remarkable production.

Starring celebrated veteran actresses Zulema Clares, Wanda Arriaga, and Mónica Steuer, "Los Soles Truncos" delves into the complexities of Puerto Rican life while addressing universal struggles of family and belonging. The play's rich narrative and dynamic performances are expected to resonate deeply with audiences of all backgrounds.



This production aims to provide a meaningful theater experience that captures the essence of the Puerto Rican journey. It will engage the audience with a powerful story, brought to life by talented artists performing in Spanish with English subtitles.

Preview: Thursday, February 20, 2025, 7:00 PM

Opening Night: Friday, February 21, 2025, 7:00 PM

Performances:

Saturday, February 22, 2025, 8:00 PM

Sunday, February 23, 2025, 3:00 PM

Friday, February 28, 2025, 7:00 PM

Saturday, March 1, 2025, 8:00 PM

Sunday, March 2, 2025, 3:00 PM

Friday, March 7, 2025, 7:00 PM

Saturday, March 8, 2025, 8:00 PM

Sunday, March 9, 2025, 3:00 PM

Saturday, April 12, 2025, 8:00 PM

Sunday, April 13, 2025, 3:00 PM

Friday, April 25, 2025, 7:00 PM

Sunday, May 4, 2025, 3:00 PM

Saturday, May 10, 2025, 8:00 PM

ABOUT "LOS SOLES TRUNCOS"

The play tells the story of three sisters from Puerto Rico's upper social class who begin to lose everything-parents, social status, material possessions, and wealth. They shut themselves away in the house on Cristo Street in Old San Juan. The themes of love, jealousy, the passage of time (reflecting change, impotence, and aging), and the American invasion of Puerto Rico are intertwined in the Burkhart sisters' conversations about the pain, victimization, and restlessness they face in Puerto Rico.

