CABARET Will Come to Det Norske Teatret in October

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Det Norske Teatret will present a new production of the musical Cabaret, with performances beginning Oct. 17, 2026, on the theater's Main Stage in Oslo, Norway. The production features a Norwegian cast led by Sara Khorami as Sally Bowles and Preben Hodneland as the Emcee.

Written by Joe Masteroff, with music by John Kander and lyrics by Fred Ebb, Cabaret is set in 1930s Berlin as the city undergoes political and social changes. American writer Cliff Bradshaw, played by Emil Johnsen, arrives in Berlin and is drawn into the nightlife of the Kit Kat Klub, where he meets and falls in love with nightclub singer Sally Bowles.

The production is directed by Kjersti Horn, with choreography by Silas Henriksen. Sven Haraldsson is the set designer, Patricia Svajger is responsible for makeup and costume design, Oscar Udbye is the lighting designer, Erik Hedin is the sound designer and Siri Løkholm Ramberg is the dramaturg. Jens Kihl has translated the musical into Norwegian.

The cast also includes Frank Kjosås as Ernst Ludwig, Gjertrud Jynge as Fraulein Schneider, Lasse Kolsrud as Herr Schultz and Ellen Birgitte Winther as Fraulein Kost. The dance ensemble features Nina Lill Svendsen, Sarah Fischer Luckow, Ella Billqvist, Ane Birgitte Tveite, Aurora Itland, Andreas Holme Kjærland, Albert Wennecke Buchreitz, Jonathan Ibsen, Yannick Bosc and Carl Peters.

The production's band is led by Svenn Erik Kristoffersen, who serves as orchestra leader and pianist. The musicians are Marius Reksjø on bass, Christian Svensson on drums, Mats Grønner on guitar and banjo, Espen Leite on accordion, Jens Petter Antonsen on trumpet, Kristoffer Kompen on trombone, Camilla Bjørndahl Sørensen on woodwinds 1 and Morten Barrikmo on woodwinds 2.

The musical originally premiered on Broadway in 1966 and is based on John Van Druten's play I Am a Camera and stories by Christopher Isherwood. The production was originally produced and directed on Broadway by Harold Prince.

The 2026 production will open Oct. 17 at 6 p.m. Additional performances include Oct. 20 at 7 p.m., Oct. 22 at 7 p.m., Oct. 23 at 7:30 p.m. and Oct. 24 at 6 p.m., with additional performances scheduled later in the run. The Oct. 17 performance is currently sold out, while tickets remain available for several of the other October performances.

Tickets are available through Det Norske Teatret's official box office. The theater states that ticket prices vary by production and that applicable discounted prices are displayed after selecting a performance date. The theater also offers a 30% discount through its theater package when audiences purchase tickets to at least three productions during a season, while groups of 20 or more receive approximately 20% off.

Cabaret will be performed at Det Norske Teatret, Kristian IVs gate 8, in Oslo. The theater's official ticketing system is the only authorized online ticket source for its productions.

The production marks Khorami's first musical theater role. She is known for work in Norwegian film and television, including the TV series Heksejakt and the film Full dekning, and previously received the Heddaprisen for Best Actress for her performance as Kristin Lavransdotter at Det Norske Teatret. Hodneland is a permanent member of the theater's company and received the Heddaprisen for Best Actor for his performance as Raskolnikov in 2019, as well as Best Supporting Actor awards for The Book of Mormon and Tid for glede.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 25 Days 14 Hrs 20 Min 18 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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