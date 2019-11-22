BWW Previews / Video: JERSERY BOYS Is Coming to Norway in 2020 - Here Is a Sneak Peek of the Cast

The Broadway musical is finally coming to Oslo and on September 16, 2020, it is ready for Norwegian premiere at Chateau Neuf! The true story of Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons premiered in New York in 2005 and won both Tonys® and Grammy®. It also won Olivier® after its West End opening and has garnered praise worldwide for its modern documentary-like narrative technique and not least for hits like "Can't Take My Eyes Off You," "Big Girls Don't Cry "," Walk Like A Man "," Sherry "," Oh What A Night "and "Beggin '". The latter is well known in Norway after Madcon's cover in 2007! Many also brought the feature film "Jersey Boys »from 2014 directed by Clint Eastwood. Four native New Jersey guys in Four Seasons, Frankie Valli, Bob Gaudio, Tommy DeVito and Nick Massi will be portrayed by none other than Atle Pettersen, Nicolay Ramm, Mathias Luppichini and Sindre Postholm, in addition to a large ensemble, as well as a full orchestra.

Jersey Boys will be directed by Tore Sergei Myklebust and choreographed by Kirsty McDonald (Flashdance - The Musical). Hans Einar Apelland will serve as Musical Director and stage design and costumes by Takis.

Singing legend Frankie Valli will be portrayed by Atle Pettersen. He made his big breakthrough in X-Factor on Norwegian television back in 2010, and since appeared in hit shows like "Stjernekamp," "Sommeråpent," and "Dancing with the Stars "for which he won in 2011. He has performed in a number of shows such as" Love is All you need - our Beatles tribute", and Scenekvelder's production of "Singing in the Rain". He is probably most well known for being the host of the long running musical television-show "Beat for Beat". In addition to writing and releasing his own songs, he also writes and produces for other artists.

Nicolay Ramm will play Bob Gaudio, who will make his musical theatre in "Jersey Boys". Nicolay has a journalism degree from Oslo University College and theater education from East 15 Acting School in London. He started his career in as a sports host on TV. He has performed his own Christmas show at Latter (stand up club) and is a member the humor-singing group Punchline. In February 2019, he released the single "Fast Glasses" which topped the Norwegian charts for over three weeks.



The role of Tommy DeVito will be played by Mathias Luppichini. He is did his musical theatre education at Bårdar Academy and now works as a musician and actor, as well as co-translated the BroadwWorld nominated production of the musical "Dogfight". He got his first major role in "Märtha - the Musical" in 2015 and has played roles such as XXX in "Flashdance - The Muscial" in 2019 at Chateau Neuf, for which he has received a best supporting actor nomination in the regional BroadwayWorld Awards.



Sindre Postholm will play Nick Massi. He well versed in musical theatre in both Norway and Sweden, including "Crazy For You" and "West Side Story", Wermland Opera, "Top Hat", Malmö Opera, "The Phantom of the Opera" at Circus in Stockholm, "Guys and Dolls", "Chicago", "The Happy Widow", "The Producers", at Oslo Nye Teater, other productions includes "Kristin Lavransdatter", "West Side Story", "Annie", "Honk!", "Parade", "My Fair Lady" and "Spamalot" He has also danced in "A Dance Tribute to the Art of Football" with Jo Strømgren Company as well as being one of Norway's leading step dancers. Most recently played in "Flashdance" at Chateau Neuf.





