Review: RAIN MAN At Christiania Theater

Precision in acting at its finest!

By: Jan. 31, 2024

POPULAR

Review: K FOR KONGSVIK at Latter Photo 1 Review: K FOR KONGSVIK at Latter
MADAMA BUTTERFLY Comes to Den Norske Opera in February Photo 2 MADAMA BUTTERFLY Comes to Den Norske Opera in February
Bernhoft i Oeraen Comes to Den Norske Opera Next Month Photo 3 Bernhoft i Oeraen Comes to Den Norske Opera Next Month
Review: RAIN MAN At Christiania Theater Photo 4 Review: RAIN MAN At Christiania Theater

Review: RAIN MAN At Christiania Theater

Review: RAIN MAN At Christiania Theater Seldom does a theatrical production completely immerse its audience in a cocoon of emotions, distancing them from the complexities of their own lives for a captivating two and a half hours, as Rain Man achieved at Christiania Teater during last night’s performance (I was unable to attend opening night).
The story of two brothers who discover each other after their father dies has been turned from an Oscar-winning film into a stage play by screenwriter by Dan Gordon.

The growing trend in turning movies into plays has sparred some debate recently. So why adapt a famous movie into a play? That is a question with no easy answer. It can be said about multiple mediums. Why adapt a play into a movie, or movie/play into a musical, or a stage musical based on a movie (even those based originally on movies)? I guess one answer is if the source material has something to new to add to the table, then it is always enticing to see where the road leads. It could even lead to places a movie cannot. Whatever your taste, it is hard to argue that "live immersive theatre" has something that the movies cannot replicate. It is a collaborative experience between the actors and the audience and is experienced  by both parties. And never is one performance identical, as opposed to movies which are static.

And lastly, let's face it – the general public, and especially millennials and generation Z don't watch older movies anymore, even classics such as Rain Man.

The plot unfolds around the self-absorbed businessman Charlie Babbitt, who discovers that his autistic brother, Raymond, has inherited their father's wealth. Determined to claim his share, Charlie embarks on a mission, "liberating" Raymond from the institution he has resided in for years. Together, they embark on a cross-country journey, revealing the true value of brotherhood. Despite the overarching themes of despair, cruelty, hope, perseverance, and love, the narrative cleverly injected humor, derived from Raymond's tics and his struggle to comprehend social interactions.

Portraying the iconic roles originally played by Dustin Hoffman and Tom Cruise in the 1988 film, are Bjarte Hjelmeland and Nicolai Cleve Broch. Mr. Hjelmeland delivered a convincing and flawless interpretation of one of the most challenging roles an actor can undertake. There are so many small details in his performance that gives it such believability. From small details such as how he scratches his arm when he is nervous to the way he speaks. I have people with autism close to me, I can see that he has treated the portrayal with respect and nuance. Nicolai Cleve Broch  also gave a mesmerizing and incredibly endearing performance as the initially arrogant but inherently damaged Charlie. His character undergoes a profound transformation from a shady car salesman at the outset to a devoted family man by the story's conclusion. It was evident that the audience eagerly absorbed every poignant moment. Notably, the scene where Charlie teaches Raymond to dance and the final poignant scene, where Charlie struggles to convey any change in Raymond's emotionless demeanor to the doctors, left the audience in silent admiration.
 

Review: RAIN MAN At Christiania Theater



The supporting cast are all great, especially Anette Amelia Larsen as Charlie's girlfriend Susan. She has such warmth and empathy combined with strength.  Per Frisch as Raymond's caretaker Dr. Bruener, also excelled in providing a plausible, emotionally charged, and gripping narrative. Both Jannike Kruse and Ulla Marie Broch play multiple parts and both give memorable moments during the evening.

Hanne Tømta's direction is very solid, and she has succeeded in bringing out the important character-driven elements in the play and in Dan Gordon's adaptation of the source material. The dialogue driven piece never feels stagnent, and everything is rooted in reality. The set design by Gjermund Andresen is simple, beautiful and functional. All transitions flow naturally and lead us from place to place easily with the help of minimalist rear projections. All in appropriate 80s colors.

The exceptional cast deservedly received one of the quickest standing ovations I have ever witnessed, affirming the profound impact of Rain Man's theatrical rendition.

Photo Credit: Fredrik Arff




RELATED STORIES - Norway

1
Review: K FOR KONGSVIK at Latter Photo
Review: K FOR KONGSVIK at Latter

Lene Kongsvik is back with her new solo show 'K for Kongsvik' where the talented comedian/actress has used her own written encyclopedia from elementary school as a basis to show a wide range of both new mixed with well-known characters that define both the extreme and diverse types of personalites.

2
Bernhoft i Oeraen Comes to Den Norske Opera Next Month Photo
Bernhoft i Oeraen Comes to Den Norske Opera Next Month

Jarle Bernhoft, en gudbenådet gitarist, låtskriver, artist, og usedvanlig likandes kar fra Nittedal like nord for Oslo. Denne kritikerroste og prisvinnende publikumsfavoritten har en samling kruttsterke skiver og utsolgte turnéer bak seg.

3
MADAMA BUTTERFLY Comes to Den Norske Opera in February Photo
MADAMA BUTTERFLY Comes to Den Norske Opera in February

Madama Butterfly comes to Den Norske Opera in February. Performances run 22 February–​16 March.

4
Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Norway Awards Photo
Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Norway Awards

Winners have been announced for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Norway Awards! See who was selected audience favorite in Norway! Winners include Color Line M/S Color Magic and more.

From This Author - Christian Ranke

Christian Ranke is a writer, singer, actor and graphic designer. He has translated several musicals, such as EVITA (Rice/Lloyd Webber), THE WITCHES OF EASTWICK (Dempsey/Rowe), PETER PAN – A MUSI... (read more about this author)

Review: RAIN MAN At Christiania TheaterReview: RAIN MAN At Christiania Theater
Review: K FOR KONGSVIK at LatterReview: K FOR KONGSVIK at Latter
Review: ANNIE at FolketeatretReview: ANNIE at Folketeatret
Review: MOULIN ROUGE at Chateau NeufReview: MOULIN ROUGE at Chateau Neuf

Videos

In Rehearsals with the Cast of THE NOTEBOOK Video
In Rehearsals with the Cast of THE NOTEBOOK
Nikki Renée Daniels & David Phelps Are Going Back to the Beginning in CHILDREN OF EDEN Video
Nikki Renée Daniels & David Phelps Are Going Back to the Beginning in CHILDREN OF EDEN
Get a First Look at the World Premiere of JONAH at Roundabout Video
Get a First Look at the World Premiere of JONAH at Roundabout
View all Videos

Norway SHOWS
MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG in Norway MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG
Job3s (12/06-5/11)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You