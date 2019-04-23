Women in Theatre Festival Presents Megan Monaghan Rivas' Three Musketeers: 1941

Project Y Theatre Company will present the World Premiere of Megan Monaghan Rivas' Three Musketeers: 1941, co-directed by Michole Biancosino and Andrew W. Smith, as part of the fourth annual Women in Theatre Festival, June 5-29 at the Jeffrey and Paula Gural Theatre at the A.R.T./New York Theatres (502 West 53rd Street New York, NY 10019).

Performances will be on Wednesday, June 5 at 7:30pm, Thursday, June 6 at 7:30pm, Saturday, June 8 at 2pm, Saturday, June 8 at 7:30pm, Sunday, June 9 at 2pm, Friday, June 14 at 7:30pm, Saturday, June 15 at 7:30pm, Sunday, June 16 at 2pm, Friday, June 21 at 7:30pm, Tuesday, June 25 at 7:30pm, Thursday, June 27 at 7:30pm, Friday, June 28 at 7:30pm, and Saturday, June 29 at 7:30pm. Tickets ($27) are available for advance purchase at https://witfestival.brownpapertickets.com or by calling 1-800-838-3006.

Inspired by characters from Alexandre Dumas' classic adventure novel, this new play is set in the occupied Paris of World War II. The Third Reich has hung every balcony in the City of Light with swastika banners and filled the streets with the tramp of goose-stepping boots. While the French police pander to Nazi occupiers, in a secret room five brave women struggle to keep hope alive for themselves and their fellow citizens. The arrival of two strangers sets off a chain of events that might just turn the tide in this thriller about what happens when a group of women take up the chant, "All for one, and one for all!"

The Women in Theatre Festival seeks to broaden the opportunities for women in the entertainment industry by producing new work by women with more than 50% female representation of all artists involved. The 4th Annual Women in Theatre Festival will feature 10 separate productions including two fully staged World Premieres, commissioned specifically for the festival.

Founded in 1999, Project Y Theatre Company has had an unwavering presence in the New York Off-Off Broadway community and has been nominated for nine Innovative Theater Awards. Project Y has been the recipient of grants from NYSCA, ART/NY, The Nancy Quinn Fund, NYC Department of Cultural Affairs and the humanitarian Puffin Foundation. They have produced and/or developed work by playwrights including Karl Gadjusek, Charles Mee, Lee Blessing, Sean Christopher Lewis, Antu Yacob, Johnna Adams, Tori Keenan-Zelt, Amina Henry, Em Lewis, Crystal Skillman, Lia Romeo, Chiori Miyagawa, Nimisha Ladva, and Erin Mallon. www.projectytheatre.org

The A.R.T./New York Theatres are a project of the Alliance of Resident Theatres/New York (A.R.T./New York), which provide state-of-the-art, accessible venues at subsidized rental rates, plus free access to top-line technical equipment, so that the city's small and emerging theatre companies can continue to experiment, grow, and produce new works. Founded in 1972, A.R.T./New York is the leading service and advocacy organization for New York City's 400+ nonprofit theatres, with a mission to assist member theatres in managing their companies effectively so that they may realize their rich artistic visions and serve their diverse audiences well. For more information, please visit www.art-newyork.org.

Photo Credit: Louis Stein





