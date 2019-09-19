Wolfbane Productions Proudly Presents THE CRUCIBLE

Wolfbane Productions will return to the woods of Appomattox with 'The Crucible' from October 3-26, 2019. This limited engagement will be presented by firelight deep in the woods of Wolfbane's outdoor venue, the Wolf PAC, located at 618 Country Club Rd, Appomattox, VA 24522. Thursday-Saturday, doors open at 7pm; the show will begin at 8pm. Grab your favorite lawn chair and take a hayride to Salem Village for a theatrical experience like no other.

Winner of Wolfbane's 2019 Audience Choice poll, Wolfbane is excited to put its unique twist on this Arthur Miller classic. 'The Crucible' chronicles the Salem witch trials that took place in the Massachusetts Bay Colony during the 1690s, as fear runs rampant resulting in unreasonable accusations and ridiculous behavior pitting neighbor against neighbor.

Led by a powerhouse cast of Wolfbane All-Stars, witness performances from Sabina Petra (Elizabeth Proctor), Jack Fellows (John Proctor), Sophie Moshofsky (Abigail Williams), Hubbard Farr (Rev. John Hale), John Gunnoe (Judge Danforth), Beverly Owens (Tituba), Bill Bodine (Giles Corey), Mark Foreman (Judge Hathorne), Karl Lindevaldsen (Rev Parris), Laura Mason Howard (Rebecca Nurse), Jeff Price (Francis Nurse), Tanya Crandall Anderson (Ann Putnam), Joshua Boyce (Thomas Putnam), Kirstin Wolf (Mary Warren), Ellee Evans (Betty Parris), Olivia Wray (Mercy Lewis), Erin Geiersbach (Susanna Wilcot), Olivia Price (Ruth Putnam), Stephen Sargeant (Ezekiel Cheever), Allen Marston (John Willard), and Christine Yepsen (Martha Corey/Sarah Good). The creative team features Dustin Williams (Stage and Sound Direction), Morgan Smith (Production Stage Manager) Christine Yepsen (Master Carpenter), and Rebecca Myrie (Costume Design).

For tickets and additional information, call the Wolfbane box office at 434-579-3542 or email boxoffice@wolfbane.org. Premium seating: $35; General admission tickets: $25, student, senior (60+), and military: $20. Beer and wine will be available for purchase (must be 21+). No outside food or drink permitted. Actor arrangements provided by Actors Equity Association. Follow Wolfbane Productions on Facebook and Instagram for up to the minute updates and food truck schedules. Additional information and donations can be made by visiting www.wolfbane.org.





