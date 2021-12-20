Final Weeks To Vote For The BroadwayWorld Central Virginia Awards; Wolfbane's YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN Leads Best Musical!

Time is running out to vote for for the 2021 BroadwayWorld Central Virginia Awards! The 2021 Regional Awards honor productions which had their first performance between October 1, 2020 through September 30, 2021.

Check out the current standings below!

Voting is now open through December 31st! Winners will be announced in January.

Streaming productions are eligible this year in the categories designated as such.

Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are the largest theatre audience awards, with over 100 cities worldwide participating.

Who Will Win? Vote Before December 31st!

Here are the current standings for Central Virginia:

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Shylo Martinez - GREASE - Shenandoah Summer Music Theatre 25%

Garrett D. Reese - Mel Brooks' YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN THE MUSICAL - Wolfbane Productions 18%

Stephanie Wood - BRIGHT STAR - Riverside Center for the Performing Arts 18%

Kristen Brooks Sandler - LEGALLY BLONDE THE MUSICAL - Mill Mountain Theatre 11%

Karen Buchheim - NUNSENSE - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach 10%

Michael Hunsaker - A SIMPLE ROMANCE - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach 7%

LISA WALLACE - MOANA JR - Sandler Center 5%

Brance Cornelius - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Alluvion Stage Company 5%

Nicole Morris Anastasi - THE BOTTOM SHOW - Quill Theatre 1%

Corey Vincent Holmes - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - The Wayne Theatre 0%

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Cheryl Yancey - GREASE - Shenandoah Summer Music Theatre 25%

Matthew Carlsen - LEGALLY BLONDE THE MUSICAL - Mill Mountain Theatre 15%

Christine Yepsen - Mel Brooks' YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN THE MUSICAL - Wolfbane Productions 13%

Kathy Hinson - BASKERVILLE - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach 7%

Anne - MOANA JR - Sandler Center 6%

Lynne Forth - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Alluvion Stage Company 6%

Lindsay Patton - AGATHA CHRISTIE'S MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Wolfbane Productions 5%

Jennie Ruhland - MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET - Mill Mountain Theatre 5%

Ken Arpino - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Wolfbane Productions 5%

Kathy Hinson - A SIMPLE ROMANCE - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach 4%

Karen Buchheim - IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE: A LIVE RADIO PLAY - Little Theater of Virginia Beach 4%

Anna Bialkowski - TWELFTH NIGHT - Quill Theatre 2%

Cora Delbridge - THE BOTTOM SHOW - Quill Theatre 1%

Emel Ertugrul - MACBETH - Core at Zeiders 1%

Best Direction Of A Musical

Dustin Williams - Mel Brooks' YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN THE MUSICAL - Wolfbane Productions 22%

Jeremy Scott Blaustein - GREASE - Shenandoah Summer Music Theatre 22%

Patrick A'Hearn - BRIGHT STAR - Riverside Center for the Performing Arts 19%

Michael Hunsaker - A SIMPLE ROMANCE - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach 9%

Karen Buchheim - NUNSENSE - Little Theater of Virginia Beach 9%

Kristen Brooks Sandler - LEGALLY BLONDE THE MUSICAL - Mill Mountain Theatre 8%

Hugh Copeland - MOANA JR - Sandler Center 7%

James Moye - MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET - Mill Mountain Theatre 3%

Patrick A'Hearn - THE MARVELOUS WONDERETTES - Riverside Center for the Performing Arts 1%

Lesley Larson - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - The Wayne Theatre 1%

Best Direction Of A Play

Dustin Williams - AGATHA CHRISTIE'S MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Wolfbane Productions 22%

Dustin Williams - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Wolfbane Productions 18%

Kelly Gilliam - BASKERVILLE: A SHERLOCK HOLMES MYSTERY - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach 14%

Victoria Buck - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Mill Mountain Theatre 11%

Robert C. Shirley - The Remains - Little Theater of Virginia Beach 9%

Nora Ogunleye - THE SANTA CLOSET - Richmond Triangle Players 7%

Miguel Girona - RACE - Generic 6%

Michelle LoRicco - TOMAS AND THE LIBRARY LADY - Mill Mountain Theatre 5%

Dr. Tawnya Pettiford-Wates - THE NICETIES - The Conciliation Lab 4%

Katrinah Carol Lewis - FIRES IN THE MIRROR - Firehouse Theatre 3%

James Ricks - THE BOTTOM SHOW - Quill Theatre 2%

Jan Powell - TWELFTH NIGHT - Quill Theatre 1%

Best Direction Of A Stream

Victoria Buck, Alexia Buckner, Payton Moledor, Josie Wiegandt - WRITE STUFF! 2021 - Mill Mountain Theatre 24%

Kay Burcher - IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE: A LIVE RADIO PLAY - Little Theater of Virginia Beach 23%

Robert C. Shirley - The Remains - Little Theater of Virginia Beach 15%

Bart Kuebler - HOLIDIVAS - Zeiders American Dream Theater 10%

Ricardo Melendez - COME AND GO - Governor's School for the Arts 8%

Edwin Castilo - MACBETH - Core Theater- Zeiders 7%

Perry Medlin - THE LARAMIE PROJECT - Four County Players 5%

Tom Width - A DRIFTY HOLIDAY - Swift Creek Mill Theatre 3%

Tom Width - CHICKEN LITTLE ON THE FARM - Swift Creek Mill Theatre 3%

Best Editing Of A Stream

Jeffrey Seneca - The Remains - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach 36%

Shannon Montague - THE LARAMIE PROJECT - Four County Players 19%

Ian Ridgway - WRITE STUFF! 2021 - Mill Mountain Theatre 16%

Jason Kypros - MACBETH - Core at Zeiders 16%

Martin Montgomery - CHICKEN LITTLE ON THE FARM - Swift Creek Mill Theatre 7%

Martin Montgomery - A DRIFTY HOLIDAY - Swift Creek Mill Theatre 5%

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Andrew Carson - GREASE - Shenandoah Summer Music Theatre 24%

Michael Jarrett - BRIGHT STAR - Riverside Center for the Performing Arts 22%

Scott Chapman - Mel Brooks' YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN THE MUSICAL - Wolfbane Productions 12%

Addie Pawlick - LEGALLY BLONDE THE MUSICAL - Mill Mountain Theatre 7%

Jeffrey Shook - A SIMPLE ROMANCE - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach 6%

Scott Chapman - AGATHA CHRISTIE'S MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Wolfbane Productions 6%

Mike Hilton - NUNSENSE - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach 5%

Mike Hilton - BASKERVILLE: A SHERLOCK HOLMES MYSTERY - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach 3%

Bill Webb - MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET - Mill Mountain Theatre 3%

Sherry Forbes - IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach 3%

Scott Chapman - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Wolfbane Productions 2%

Scott Hayes - THE 39 STEPS - Peninsula Community Theater 2%

Riley Rowan - NUNSENSE - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach 2%

Akin Ritchie - MACBETH - Core at Zeiders 1%

Daryn Garbor - THE SANTA CLOSET - Richmond Triangle Players 1%

BJ Wilkinson - TWELFTH NIGHT - Quill Theatre 0%

Best Musical

Mel Brooks' YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN THE MUSICAL - Wolfbane Productions 43%

MOANA JR - Sandler Center 17%

A SIMPLE ROMANCE - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach 17%

NUNSENSE - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach 15%

BLOOD BROTHERS - Generic Theater 8%

Best Performer In A Musical

Adrianne Hick - BRIGHT STAR - Riverside Center for the Performing Arts 18%

Jenny Dalrymple - GREASE - Shenandoah Summer Music Theatre 10%

Shawna Lawhorn - NUNSENSE - Little Theater of Virginia Beach 9%

Ben Perry - Mel Brooks' YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN THE MUSICAL - Wolfbane Productions 8%

Elana Rose - MOANA JR - Sandler Center 8%

Stephen Shelter - Mel Brooks' YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN THE MUSICAL - Wolfbane Productions 8%

Ken Arpino - Mel Brooks' YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN THE MUSICAL - Wolfbane Productions 6%

Kiki Lemieux - GREASE - Shenandoah Summer Music Theatre 6%

Kathy Hinson - A SIMPLE ROMANCE - Little Theater of Virginia Beach 5%

Luke Brown - GREASE - Shenandoah Summer Music Theatre 5%

Alexandra Shephard - A SIMPLE ROMANCE - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach 4%

Chris Nelson - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Alluvion Stage Company 4%

Jordan Champe - GREASE - Shenandoah Summer Music Theatre 3%

BLOOD BROTHERS - Nathan Jacques 3%

Mel Weyn - Mel Brooks' YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN THE MUSICAL - Wolfbane Productions 2%

Kimberly Camacho - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - The Wayne Theatre 1%

Ryan Ball - MOANA JR - Sandler Center 1%

Layne MacPherson - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - The Wayne Theatre 0%

Best Performer In A Play

Hubbard Farr - AGATHA CHRISTIE'S MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Wolfbane Productions 15%

Sophie Moshofsky - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Wolfbane Productions 14%

Kathy Clay - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Wolfbane Productions 9%

Lynn Rollins - IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE: A LIVE RADIO PLAY - Little Theater of Virginia Beach 7%

Scott Rollins - IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE: A LIVE RADIO PLAY - Little Theater of Virginia Beach 6%

Connor Norton - BASKERVILLE: A SHERLOCK HOLMES MYSTERY - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach 5%

Peter Scheible - Ken Ludwig'S BASKERVILLE - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach 5%

Jamar Jones - FIRES IN THE MIRROR - Firehouse Theatre 4%

Eddie Webster - THE SANTA CLOSET - Richmond Triangle Players 4%

Mckenzie Connel - THE SEAGULL - James River Theatre Company 4%

Giuliana Mortimer - BASKERVILLE: A SHERLOCK HOLMES MYSTERY - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach 3%

Gregory Dragas - BASKERVILLE: A SHERLOCK HOLMES MYSTERY - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach 3%

Terence Afer-Anderson - THE TRIBESMAN - Peninsula Community Theater 3%

Brittney Harris - RACE - Generic 3%

Ethan Mitchell - THE SEAGULL - James River Theatre Company 3%

Mikayla LaShae Bartholomew - THE NICETIES - The Conciliation Lab 2%

Connor Norton - Ken Ludwig'S BASKERVILLE - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach 2%

Ryan McIntyre - RACE - Generic 2%

Brad Breckenridge - RACE - Generic 2%

Emily Berry - TWELFTH NIGHT - Quill Theatre 2%

Kyle Billeter - MAIDS OF HONOR - Goochland Community Theatre 2%

Brandon Carter - HENRY V - 2021 1%

Kurt Benjamin Smith - THE BOTTOM SHOW - Quill Theatre 1%

Best Performer In A Streaming Play

Scott Rollins - IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE: A LIVE RADIO PLAY - Little Theater of Virginia Beach 20%

Kathy Taylor Hinson - The Remains - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach 15%

Lily Easter - COME AND GO - Governor's School for the Arts 14%

Lynn Rollins - IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE: A LIVE RADIO PLAY - Little Theater of Virginia Beach 11%

Laura Agudelo - MACBETH - Core at Zeiders 8%

Andrew Fortman - The Remains - Little Theater of Virginia Beach 6%

Ann Heywood - THREADS - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach 6%

Cate Wells - THE LARAMIE PROJECT - Four County Players 5%

Joshua Mullins - THE COMPLETE WORKS OF William Shakespeare [ABRIDGED] - Quill Theatre 5%

Tim Briggs - THE LARAMIE PROJECT - Four County Players 5%

Mikayla LaShae Bartholomew - THE NICETIES - The Conciliation Lab 4%

Parker Nelson - THE LARAMIE PROJECT - Four County Players 3%

Kirk Martini - THE LARAMIE PROJECT - Four County Players 2%

Best Play

AGATHA CHRISTIE'S MURDER ON THE ORIENT - Wolfbane Productions 41%

Ken Ludwig'S BASKERVILLE - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach 12%

The Remains - Little Theater of Virginia Beach 10%

THE SANTA CLOSET - Richmond Triangle Players 10%

RACE - Generic 6%

KEENE - American Shakespeare Center 4%

MAIDS OF HONOR - Goochland Community Theatre 4%

FIRES IN THE MIRROR - Firehouse Theatre 3%

THE BOTTOM SHOW - Quill Theatre 3%

THE NICETIES - The Conciliation Lab 3%

THE 39 STEPS - Peninsula Community Theater 2%

Best Production Of The Year (In Person)

GREASE - Shenandoah Summer Music Theatre 32%

Mel Brooks' YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN THE MUSICAL - Wolfbane Productions 27%

A SIMPLE ROMANCE - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach 12%

MOANA JR - Sandler Center 10%

BASKERVILLE: A SHERLOCK HOLMES MYSTERY - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach 7%

THE BOTTOM SHOW - Quill Theatre 3%

FIRES IN THE MIRROR - Firehouse Theatre 2%

THE 39 STEPS - Peninsula Community Theater 2%

RACE - Generic Theater 2%

HENRY V - American Shakespeare Center 2%

JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - The Wayne Theatre 1%

KEENE - American Shakespeare Center 0%

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

William Pierson - GREASE - Shenandoah Summer Music Theatre 28%

Frank Foster - BRIGHT STAR - Riverside Center for the Performing Arts 22%

Dustin Williams - Mel Brooks' YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN THE MUSICAL - Wolfbane Productions 13%

Dustin Williams - AGATHA CHRISTIE'S MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Wolfbane Productions 9%

Sandy Lawrence - NUNSENSE - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach 7%

Donna Lawhead - A SIMPLE ROMANCE - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach 6%

Terry S. Flint - Ken Ludwig'S BASKERVILLE - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach 6%

Dustin Williams - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Wolfbane Productions 5%

Sandy Lawrence - IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE: A LIVE RADIO PLAY - Little Theater of Virginia Beach 3%

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Jimmy Smith - GREASE - Shenandoah Summer Music Theatre 28%

Dustin Williams - Mel Brooks' YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN THE MUSICAL - Wolfbane Productions 18%

Billy Timms - BRIGHT STAR - Riverside Center for the Performing Arts 17%

Serenity Jones - A SIMPLE ROMANCE - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach 8%

Jeff Seneca - IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach 6%

Serenity Jones - NUNSENSE - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach 6%

Dustin Williams - AGATHA CHRISTIE'S MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Wolfbane Productions 6%

Serenity Jones - BASKERVILLE: A SHERLOCK HOLMES MYSTERY - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach 6%

Dustin Williams - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Wolfbane Productions 4%

Edwin Castillo - MACBETH - Core at Zeiders 3%

Best Streaming Concert/Cabaret

THEIR OWN WORDS: A WOMEN'S CABARET - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach 56%

HOLIDIVAS - Zeiders American Dream Theater 27%

SADIE HAWKINS CABARET - Shafer Alliance Laboratory Theatre 17%

Best Streaming Musical

THE LAST FIVE YEARS - Generic Theater 64%

CHICKEN LITTLE ON THE FARM - Swift Creek Mill Theatre 26%

A DRIFTY HOLIDAY - Swift Creek Mill Theatre 10%

Best Streaming Play

IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE: A LIVE RADIO PLAY - Little Theater of Virginia Beach 44%

THE LARAMIE PROJECT - Four County Players 20%

COME AND GO - Governor's School for the Arts 18%

The Remains - Little Theater of Virginia Beach 18%

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Daniel Pippert - BRIGHTSTAR - Riverside Theatre 19%

Alyssa Yard - GREASE - Shenandoah Summer Music Theatre 18%

Gabrielle Mirabella - Mel Brooks' YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN THE MUSICAL - Wolfbane Productions 10%

Hubbard Farr - Mel Brooks' YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN THE MUSICAL - Wolfbane Productions 9%

Carlyn Head - GREASE - Shenandoah Summer Music Theatre 7%

Halley Gilbert - IN THE HEIGHTS - Masterworx Theatre 6%

Becca Schatti - NUNSENSE - Little Theater of Virginia Beach 6%

Kyle Mangold - GREASE - Shenandoah Summer Music Theatre 5%

Kai White - A SIMPLE ROMANCE - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach 5%

Adam Marino - A SIMPLE ROMANCE - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach 4%

Amy Harbin - NUNSENSE - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach 3%

Nick Richardson - A SIMPLE ROMANCE - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach 2%

Jessi DiPette - A SIMPLE ROMANCE - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach 2%

Gillian Hassert - Mel Brooks' YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN THE MUSICAL - Wolfbane Productions 1%

Eric Strong - A SIMPLE ROMANCE - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach 1%

Emma Cooley - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - The Wayne Theatre 1%

Colton Needles - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - The Wayne Theatre 0%

Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Sabina Petra - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Wolfbane Productions 17%

Beverly Owens - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Wolfbane Productions 16%

Peter Scheible - BASKERVILLE: A SHERLOCK HOLMES MYSTERY - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach 12%

Kathy Clay - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Wolfbane Productions 9%

Giuliana Mortimer - BASKERVILLE - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach 8%

Greg Dragas - MACBETH - Core at Zeiders 6%

Levi Meerovich - TWELFTH NIGHT - Quill Theatre 5%

James Dwyer - RACE - Generic 4%

Mitchell Ashe - THE BOTTOM SHOW - Quill Theatre 4%

Ben Harrison - BASKERVILLE: A SHERLOCK HOLMES MYSTERY - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach 4%

Beatty Barnes - MACBETH - Core Theatre Ensemble at Zeiders 4%

Heather Whalen - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Wolfbane Productions 3%

Dillon White - MAIDS OF HONOR - Goochland Community Theatre 3%

Lucinda McDermott - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Wolfbane Productions 3%

Cole Metz - TWELFTH NIGHT - Quill Theatre 2%

Emily Berry - THE BOTTOM SHOW - Quill Theatre 1%

Kurt Benjamin Smith - TWELFTH NIGHT - Quill Theatre 1%

Best Supporting Performer In A Streaming Play

Darden Dickerson - IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach 28%

Lily Easter - BITS OF BECKETT - Governor's School for the Arts 25%

Gregory Dragas - MACBETH - Core Theatre at Zeiders 14%

Greg Dragas - MACBETH - Core Theater- Zeiders 13%

Parker Nelson - THE LARAMIE PROJECT - Four County Players 13%

Beatty Barnes - MACBETH - Core Theater- Zeiders 8%

Most Anticipated Upcoming Production Of A Musical

HELLO, DOLLY! - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach 20%

CAMP CRYSTAL LAKE: THE MUSICAL - Wolfbane Productions 15%

42ND STREET - Shenandoah Summer Music Theatre 15%

CINDERELLA - Shenandoah Summer Music Theatre 15%

STRANGER SINGS - Wolfbane Productions 12%

THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY - Shenandoah Summer Music Theatre 10%

XANADU - Wolfbane Productions 9%

MURDER FOR TWO - Swift Creek Mill Theatre 3%

WINTER WONDERETTES - Swift Creek Mill Theatre 1%

Most Anticipated Upcoming Production Of A Play

WOLFBANE'S MACBETH - Wolfbane Productions 27%

IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach 24%

NOISES OFF! - Wolfbane Productions 23%

CLUE: ON STAGE - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach 15%

PIPELINE - Virginia Rep 6%

LOVE/SICK - Swift Creek Mill Theatre 3%

GREATER TUNA - Swift Creek Mill Theatre 2%

KEENE - American Shakespeare Center 2%