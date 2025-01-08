Dark Family Comedy MY BROTHER DEATH to Open at The Z in January

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Z will present the workshop premiere of "My Brother Death," a new play by playwright Jordan Noble, directed by Donovan Mitchell of the Governor's School for the Arts.

While quarantining in Florence during the Pandemic, Noble found inspiration in the solitude that came with the pandemic. Fresh from the success of his play "Jr" at Better Theatre's Appalachian Festival of Plays and Playwrights, he revisited a short story he had penned a decade earlier. This narrative, about a man's unexpected reunion with his estranged brother-who happens to be the grim reaper-became the foundation of "My Brother Death."

"The story is deeply personal," says Noble, "It's about my brother, myself, and the moments when his memory feels so tangible, like he's standing right in front of me. This play allowed me to explore our shared history and the circumstances that led to his untimely passing."

Audiences can expect a surprising dose of laughter from a play that tackles the profound themes of loss and mortality.

"It's way funnier than you'd expect from a play about death," explains Noble. "I aim to present stories and conflicts that spark conversations, leaving audiences with much to ponder and discuss long after the curtain falls."

The production also promises an array of exciting theatrical elements. "There are so many opportunities for supernatural costuming, visual art, and inventive staging. It's been called a playground, and I can't wait to see the cast and audience engage with it," he adds.

The Z is proud to host this workshop, bringing together a talented cast and crew to breathe life into "My Brother Death." Noble eagerly anticipates the collaborative nature of theatre, where each actor, director, and designer contributes to the play's evolution.

Among the most anticipated scenes is the call-and-response rap, a nostalgic nod to the playwright's Norfolk roots. This element and the overall creative freedom offered by the script ensure a dynamic and engaging performance.

