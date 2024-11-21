Creative Cauldron Rings in the Holiday Season with Annual Holiday Cabaret Series

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Creative Cauldron's annual Holiday Cabaret Series, produced by Associate Artistic Director, Matt Conner, features performances by veterans of past Cauldron performances and cabarets, and some talented newcomers. This series celebrates memories of past holidays and holidays to come through traditional carols, and music from every genre. The Holiday Cabaret Series is sponsored by Harvey's of Falls Church. The series runs Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays from December 10 - 19th. Press tickets are available upon request.

Bayla Whitten in “All for Anita,” Tuesday, December 10:

Anita Turk was beloved by so many. Bayla spends the evening honoring Anita and the legacy she left behind. Bayla may not have the words to describe her love for her Bubbie, but she sure has the songs. Bayla Whitten is a Northern Virginia native who began performing at a young age, including a memorable appearance at the White House when she was only six. She studied musical theater in London, where she worked with renowned directors, originating a role in No One in the World, and debuted in the West End's Les Misérables. Bayla has continued her career with roles in productions like In The Ebb and Hurricane, while returning to the DMV area to perform in various concerts and cabarets.

Stephen Carter-Hicks in ”Christmas Time is Here” Tuesday, December 5:

Returning to the Cauldron for his sixth Christmas show is Stephen Carter-Hicks, accompanied by Howard Breitbart at the piano, Virgil Night on bass, and percussionist Jeanie Broderick. The evening will take you over the river and through the woods with both secular and sacred Christmas songs and will include stories of Christmases past in DC, on Broadway, and in Las Vegas. From appearances in the Macy's parade as Old King Cole to Christmases on the road with CATS, Beauty and the Beast, and Cirque du Soleil, you will be entertained, amused, and heart-warmed... these are all Stephen Carter-Hicks!

Sally Imbriano in “Together for Christmas”, Tuesday, December 17:

Sally Imbriano (Always... Patsy Cline, Working, Bubbly Black Girl) returns to Creative Cauldron for her new cabaret: Together this Christmas. She'll be joined by vocalists Robert Mintz and Carolyn Burke, trumpeter Amon Alipio, percussionist Dakota Kaylor, and a very special guest on keys (her friend from her time in Australia), Harry Collins! The band promises to get you laughing and toe-tapping! They'll bring you on a journey through the winter season with well-loved Christmas songs plus a flurry of lesser-known gems.

Spyros Koliavasilis presents “Songs of the Sea and Carols of Greece”, Wednesday, December 18:

Returning to Creative Cauldron this holiday season, multi-instrumentalist and vocalist Spyros Koliavasilis presents an enchanting evening celebrating Greek carols and songs of the sea. The Holidays are a magical time when folklore and music touch our souls. Greece has a vibrant tradition of Christmas carols, with unique variations from the mountainous mainland to its many islands. With his velvety vocals, guest musicians, and a range of traditional and modern instruments—including Laouto-Guitar, Oud, Bouzouki, and Kemane— Koliavasilis delivers an entrancing performance of sea-inspired songs that tug at our heartstrings alongside carols that bid goodwill, health, and happiness to all.

“A Christmas Pageant” fundraiser presented by Tula & Regina Events, Thursday, December 19:

Join consummate Drag performers Tula and Regina, as they are tasked with putting together "A Christmas Pageant" like those of days gone by. They must decide who is in, and who is out, as potential drag entertainers audition for a spot, in what is sure to be the best holiday show of the season. Entertainers from all aspects of life, from Jewish to Christmas and even a Krampus. The auditions alone should be just as entertaining as the final show. So, get your tickets, and see if your favorite audition makes it to the final show. A portion of the funds will go to Creative Cauldron's New Home New Horizons Campaign.

Tickets are on sale now, and can be purchased at www.creativecauldron.org or by calling 703- 436-9948.

