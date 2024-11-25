CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY Comes to Virginia Rep this Holiday Season

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Virginia Rep will celebrate the holiday season with an ambitious and scrumdiddlyumptious production of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, presented December 5 - January 12 on the Majorie Arenstein stage at the historic November Theatre.

When Charlie Bucket finds one of the five golden tickets to the Wonka Chocolate Factory, he and the other winners cannot wait to explore this world of sweets, treats, and pure imagination. But once inside, they embark on an extraordinary journey through Willy Wonka's marvelously madcap mind and soon discover that nobody leaves this factory the same way that they arrived.

Based on the famous novel by Roald Dahl, this tuneful musical features the popular songs "Candy Man," "I've Got a Golden Ticket," "Oompa Loompa Song," and "Pure Imagination." This stupendous, candy-coated journey—with chocolate waterfalls, nutty squirrels, and the great glass elevator—is ideal for children and adults alike.

From Artistic Director, Rick Hammerly, “We are tremendously excited to bring such a magical show to the Marjorie Arenstein Stage, especially one that brings our adult and family audiences together for the holidays. Join us for a guaranteed seasonal sugar rush!”

CAST AND CREATIVE TEAMS

Directed by Paul Takács and Todd D. Norris, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory boasts a phenomenal cast featuring award-winning actor, director, and producer Matt Shofner as Willy Wonka. The titular role of Charlie Bucket will be split by young performers Kylan Dowdy and Penelope Hanson. They will be joined by John Cauthen, making his Virginia Rep debut as Grandpa Joe, and Elliott Scott, Caroline Lynch, Jana Nicole Prentiss, and Ross Coughlin as fellow Golden Ticket winners.

Epic in scale, the scenic design for this production is created by Daniel Conway, who designed for Penn and Teller on Broadway at the Marquis Theatre and for their long-running show in Las Vegas. He has been nominated for 16 Helen Hayes Awards for Outstanding Set Design, receiving the award four times.

The extraordinary artistry does not end there, with lighting design by Joe Doran, winner of 10 Richmond Artsies - including two in 2024, and projections by award-winning designer Tennessee Dixon. The production also features costume design by Jeanne Nugent, sound design by Jonathan Pratt, music direction by Leilani Fenick, and choreography by Paul Dandridge.

2024-2025 SEASON AT VA REP

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory is the first Signature Series title to open at Virginia Repertory Theatre since the announcement in mid-September that the theatre was on the verge of closing its doors for good without significant support. That appeal resulted in support well in excess of its $600K goal and was supported by over 1,500 donors, over 65% of whom had not donated to the theatre before, with support from local businesses and foundations as well.

From Managing Director, Klaus Schuller, “We are delighted and humbled by this tremendous outpouring of support, and now hope you will all join us to see the delicious results of that support in Charlie and the Chocolate Factory. And did we mention there'll be chocolate?”

VA Rep's 2024-2025 season continues in 2025 with captivating dramas, family magic, and Broadway hit musicals. Following Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, our Barksdale Series begins at Hanover Tavern with Ken Ludwig's Moriarty: A New Sherlock Holmes Adventure. In February, VA Rep will offer the sharply funny Fat Ham, a co-production with Virginia Stage Company, and the Broadway smash hit Waitress.

TICKETS AND PERFORMANCES

Tickets are on sale and available now at www.va-rep.org or by calling the box office at (804) 282-2620. Performances are available Thursday, Friday, and Saturdays at 7:00 PM, Saturdays at 2PM, Sundays at 3PM, and select Wednesday matinees.

