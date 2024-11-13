After Hours Concerts Will Return to Innsbrook Pavilion

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



EventMakers-USA announced a new partnership with Highwoods Properties to bring live music back to the Innsbrook Pavilion starting in June 2025. In addition, EventMakers-USA announced that SERVPRO will be the title sponsor of After Hours Concerts at the Innsbrook Pavilion and for Doswell, Virginia. SERVPRO After Hours Concerts at the Innsbrook Pavilion will present ‘Tribute Thursdays’ throughout the summer and early fall.

"We are delighted to be partnering with EventMakers-USA to bring live music back to Innsbrook and host it at the former Innsbrook Pavilion site owned by Highwoods Properties, Inc.” said Jane duFrane, Senior Vice President and Richmond Market Leader for Highwoods. “The return of these events will not only create an energetic atmosphere but also foster a deeper sense of community and connection within Innsbrook. Our customers and neighbors have told us how much they missed the after-work concert series, and we’re excited to provide the opportunity for colleagues and families to come together, unwind and enjoy incredible performances right in their backyard. This partnership embodies our commitment to enriching the Innsbrook community and creating spaces where people can thrive."

Tribute Thursdays is expected to run from June 5 through September 25 and feature bands recreating the music of some of the most popular acts of our time. The initial lineup for SERVPRO After Hours Concerts at the Innsbrook Pavilion’s ‘Tribute Thursdays’ series is expected to be announced soon.

Set on more than four acres of land on Cox Road just off Interstate 295, the space will offer ample room for locally based food trucks and concessions, lawn games and more.

“The new series throws back to a time when people would gather after work with friends and family at Innsbrook Pavilion to listen to live music they know and love, “ said Matthew Creeger, managing partner for EventMakers-USA. “Our goal is to make this super easy and stress free for people. We know that fans are looking for a venue that will offer great live entertainment with low ticket prices, affordable concessions, activities and lawn games, free parking and an overall good time. We’ll be family friendly and welcome kids under 10 for free with a paid adult ticket.”

