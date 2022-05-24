1st Stage Announces UNDER THE SEA WITH DREDGIE MCGEE

Under the Sea with Dredgie McGee is a delightfully kooky, innovative production, sure to take you to a magical world far below our own. A splash of the 'Muppet Show', 'The Tonight Show', 'Pee Wee's Playhouse', and 'Pirates of the Caribbean', blended with a touch of macabre (á la Tim Burton), this vibrant and unique theatrical event is designed for ages 8 and up (so bring the family!). Featuring pirates, ghosts, monsters, mermaids, and a colorful cast of puppet characters this visually exciting story has a treasure chest full of heart. Under the Sea with Dredgie McGee offers a vivid, vivacious, and snarky storytelling experience for school age children, teenagers, and adults alike.

The cast features Suzy Alden, Linda Bard, Natalie Cutcher, Ezinne Elele, Lee Gerstenhaber, Matthew Aldwin McGee, and Jacob Yeh.

The show is written and directed by Matthew Aldwin McGee, with associate director El Chelito and stage manager Justine Morris. Under the Sea with Dredgie McGee features set design by Crista Noel Smith, costume design by Erik Teague and Alison Samantha Johnson, lighting design by Alberto Segarra, sound design and original compositions by navi, music composed by David Dibble, songs written by Charming Disaster, and props by Andrea "Dre" Moore.

Under the Sea with Dredgie McGee is presented with generous support from, The Jim Henson Foundation, John and Patricia Dyer, and Bootsie and Humo Humenansky.

Under the Sea with Dredgie McGee will run at 1st Stage from June 2 through June 19 with show times as follows: Thursdays at 7:30pm, Fridays at 8 pm, Saturdays at 2 pm and 8 pm, and Sundays at 2pm.

The show runs two hours with one intermission.

Editors: Press performances are Saturday, June 4 at 8pm and Sunday, June 5 at 2pm. Please email the box office at boxoffice@1ststage.org for reservations.

General admission tickets are $50. Senior (65+) tickets are $47. Student, educator, and military tickets are $15. The first 20 tickets sold for every show will cost only $20. Thursday evening tickets are $35. Tickets can be purchased online at www.1ststage.org or by calling the 1st Stage box office at 703-854-1856.