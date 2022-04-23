1st Stage Announces 2022-2023 Season

1st Stage is delighted to announce our next season of brilliant and innovative performances. The Logan Festival of Solo Performances will run between July 28, 2022 and August 7, 2022. Specific shows and dates are to be announced!

Mlima's Tale, by Lynn Nottage: September 15, 2022 - October 2, 2022

Pulitzer Prize winner

Regional Premier

Mlima's Tale, by Lynn Nottage, directed by José Carrasquillo. Pulitzer Prize Winner and Macarthur Genius Grant Winner Nottage gives us the story of Mlima, an elderly "big tusker" elephant from a protected reserve in Kenya. When Mlima is poached for his glorious ivory tusks, those tusks begin a journey across the world, introducing us to a string of characters, each with their own goals and struggles surrounding the ivory trade. In every scene, Mlima's magnificent presence hovers in the background, lending the weight of his history to this beautiful story.

The Rainmaker, by N. Richard Nash: November 17, 2022 - December 11, 2022

The Rainmaker, by N. Richard Nash, directed by Deidra LaWan Starnes. Not only is the Curry family farm being paralyzed by a devastating drought, but Lizzie Curry, to the chagrin of her father and brothers, is unmarried with no viable prospects. A charming, confident trickster named Starbuck comes to town and promises to bring rain in exchange for $100, setting off a series of events that enable Lizzie to see herself in a new light.

How The Light Gets In, by E.M. Lewis: March 2, 2023 - March 19, 2023

Regional Premier

How the Light Gets in, by E.M. Lewis, directed by Alex Levy. This beautifully touching and deeply human story centers around four disparate people who build a community of healing and hope. Set against the inviting backdrop of a Japanese garden, the play is told like a fairytale. Each of the characters take their turn in telling this heartwarming story of love and recovery.

Mojada, by Luis Alfaro: April 20, 2023 - May 7, 2023

Regional Premier

Mojada, written by Luis Alfaro, director TBD. Alfaro takes the chilling ancient Greek tale of Medea and re-imagines it in a Los Angeles Mexican-American immigrant community. After sacrificing nearly everything to begin this new life, Medea and her family weigh their love for each other against their drive to succeed. Mojada is an intense and passionate play, full of romantic fervor, magical realism, and a tense, gripping sense of foreboding that drives the characters ever forward towards more and more irreversible acts of love and violence.

The Last Match by Anna Ziegler: June 8, 2023 - June 25, 2023

Regional Premier

The Last Match, by Anna Ziegler, directed by Alex Levy. Played out under the bright lights of the U.S. Open Semifinals, The Last Match pits rising Russian star Sergei Sergeyev against American great Tim Porter in an epic showdown that follows two tennis titans through pivotal moments in their lives both on-and-off the court . This deep and intimate exploration of humanity and motivation, set against the backdrop of tennis, serves as a perfect parallel to the back-and-forth play of life's wins and losses.

General admission tickets are $50. Senior (65+) tickets are $47. Student, educator, and military tickets are $15. The first 20 tickets sold for every show will cost only $20. Thursday evening tickets are $35. Tickets can be purchased online at www.1ststage.org or by calling the 1st Stage box office at 703-854-1856.

1st Stage safety plan -

1st Stage is dedicated to the health and safety of its patrons, performers, and participants, and is enacting certain safety measures at this time to ensure that the theatre can remain a comfortable place for the community. In order to provide a healthy space for the artists to work, 1st Stage will take the following safety precautions:

- All patrons, volunteers, and staff are required to be masked while inside the 1st Stage Theatre.

- All 1st Stage staff, artists, designers, and volunteers must be fully vaccinated.

- All patrons are required to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19: the date of their second vaccination must be at least 2 weeks prior to their attendance date.

- All patrons are required to show proof of full COVID-19 vaccination alongside a picture identification.

o Proof of vaccination may be:

§ A vaccination card or a legible image or copy of a vaccination card

§ A screenshot of a vaccination record from the Virginia Department of Health, or a state equivalent.

§ 1st Stage will not accept proof of a negative COVID-19 test at this time.