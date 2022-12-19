12 Days Left To Vote For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Central Virginia Awards; Little Theatre of Virginia Beach Leads Favorite Local Theatre!

The 2022 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2021 through September 30, 2022. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites! Voting will continue through December 31st, 2022.

Winners will be announced in January!

Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2022 BroadwayWorld Central Virginia Standings - 12/19/22

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Jennifer Kelly-Cooper - BLACK GIRL MAGIC - Hurrah Players 14%

Amy Harbin - PIPPIN - The little theatre of Norfolk 13%

Karen Buchheim - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach 11%

Melody Waters - CABARET - Virginia Wesleyan University 7%

Ronnie Brady and Lillian Merritt - BYE BYE BIRDIE - Endstation Theatre Company 6%

Brance Cornelius - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Academy Center of the Arts 5%

Coral Mapp - CLUE: ON STAGE - Little Theater of Virginia Beach 5%

Ronnie Brady - MARY POPPINS - EC Glass High School 5%

Josh Walden - 42ND STREET - Shenandoah Summer Music Theatre 4%

Ariel Kraje - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Academy Center of the Arts 4%

Ronnie Brady - ELF THE MUSICAL - Academy Center of the Arts 4%

Melody Waters - SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS - Virginia Wesleyan University 3%

Aubri Siebert - 42ND STREET - Tower Theater 3%

Karen Buchheim - HELLO, DOLLY! - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach 3%

Ronnie Brady and Lillian Merritt - KISS ME, KATE - Renaissance Theatre Company 2%

Stephanie Holladay Earl - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - American Shakespeare Center 2%

Rachel Leigh Dolan - RODGERS + HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA - Shenandoah Summer Music Theatre 1%

Lillian Merritt - BYE BYE BIRDIE - Endstation Theatre Company 1%

Bethany Diaz - BYE BYE BIRDIE - Liberty Christian Academy 1%

Héctor Flores Jr. - IN THE HEIGHTS - Mill Mountain Theatre 1%

Melody Waters - HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL - Spotlight Productions 1%

Amy Ippolito - AS YOU LIKE IT - Polaris Shakespeare Company 0%

Perry Medlin - THE LEGEND OF GEORGIA MCBRIDE - Live Arts 0%

Doreen Bechtol - THRIVE, OR WHAT YOU WILL - American Shakespeare Center 0%

Josh Polk - HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL: ONE ACT EDITION - Mill Mountain Theatre 0%



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Meg Murray - PIPPIN - Little Theatre of Norfolk 11%

Rachel Donahoo - XANADU - Wolfbane Productions 11%

Alyssa Lane - CABARET - Virginia Wesleyan University 8%

Katelyn Jackson - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach 8%

Beth Ehrhorn - VIRGINA CHRISTMAS SPECTACULAR 2021 - Thomas Road Baptist Church 6%

Jeni Schaefer and Bryce Turgeon - DREAMGIRLS - Virginia Stage Company 6%

Mathew Pedersen - BYE BYE BIRDIE - Endstation Theatre Company 6%

Robert Shirley - CLUE: ON STAGE - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach 6%

Cheryl Yancey - RODGERS + HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA - Shenandoah Summer Music Theatre 5%

Robert Shirley - HELLO DOLLY - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach 4%

Barbara Daniszewski - KISS ME, KATE - Renaissance Theatre Company 4%

Katelyn Jackson - XANDRIA WYLDE’S HOT MESS EXPRESS - Zeiders American Dream Theatre 3%

Staci Murawski - AN IDEAL HUSBAND - Little Theatre of Norfolk 3%

Katie Munson - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - James River Theatre Company 3%

Virginia Beatty-Riffle - FROZEN JR - Windsor High School 2%

Hope Maddox - ROMEO AND JULIET - American Shakespeare Center 2%

Jeni Schaefer - MERRY LITTLE CHRISTMAS CAROL - Virginia Stage Company 2%

Karen Buchheim - THE MISS FIRECRACKER CONTEST - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach 1%

Robert Shirley - THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach 1%

Lisa Bobotas - THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach 1%

Heather C. Jackson - THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY - Shenandoah Summer Music Theatre 1%

Katie Munson - IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST - James River Theatre 1%

Anna Lien - THE TEMPEST - American Shakespeare Center 1%

An-lin Dauber - THANKSGIVING PLAY - Virginia Stage Company 1%

Mathew Pedersen - BURIED DEEP - Endstation Theatre Company 0%



Best Direction Of A Musical

Amy Harbin - PIPPIN - Little Theatre of Norfolk 14%

Sharon Cook - BLACK GIRL MAGIC - Hurrah Players 12%

Jeff Seneca - SOMETHING ROTTEN - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach 11%

Dustin Williams - CAMP CRYSTAL LAKE: THE MUSICAL - Wolfbane Productions 9%

Brooke Spencer - HUNCHBACK OF NORTE DAME - Academy Center of the Arts Lynchburg 8%

Mark Foreman - THE SECRET GARDEN - Bedford Little Town Players 6%

Travis Malone - CABARET - Virginia Wesleyan University 6%

Travis Malone - SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS - Virginia Wesleyan University 4%

Corey James Dunn - BYE BYE BIRDIE - Endstation Theatre Company 3%

Brooke Spencer - ELF THE MUSICAL - Academy Center of the Arts Lynchburg 3%

Billie Aken-Tyers - RODGERS + HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA - Shenandoah Summer Music Theatre 3%

James Cooper - ONCE ON THIS ISLAND - Downing Gross Cultural Arts Center 3%

Jeremy Scott Blaustein - THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY - Shenandoah Summer Music Theatre 3%

Robert Shirley - HELLO DOLLY - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach 3%

Michelle Velastugi - SUESSICAL THE MUSICAL - Masterworx 2%

Brooke Spencer - MATILDA - Academy Center of the Arts Lynchburg 2%

Katherine Hammond - CINDERELLA - ODURep 2%

James Cooper - SHREK, JR. - Downing-Gross Cultural Arts Center 1%

Jim Ackley - KISS ME, KATE - Renaissance Theatre Company 1%

Missy Sullivan - HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL - Spotlight Productions 1%

John Post - FROZEN JR - Windsor High School 1%

Katharine Quinn - FUN HOME - Mill Mountain Theatre 0%

Victoria Buck - HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL: ONE ACT EDITION - Mill Mountain Theatre 0%

Héctor Flores Jr. - IN THE HEIGHTS - Mill Mountain Theatre 0%

Brooke Spencer - LITTLE MERMAID JR - Academy Center of the Arts Lynchburg 0%



Best Direction Of A Play

Dustin Williams - MACBETH - Wolfbane Productions 16%

Jeff Seneca & Jessica Martinez - CLUE - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach 11%

Derrion Hawkins - SCHOOL GIRLS; OR, THE AFRICAN MEAN GIRLS PLAY - Generic Theater 10%

Trey Clarkson - THE TEMPEST - TCC 9%

Sally Shedd - ROE - Virginia Wesleyan University 5%

Meg Murray - THE CURIOUS SAVAGE - Little Theatre of Norfolk 5%

Kayla Reichard - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - James River Theatre Company 4%

Neil Hollands - MAYHEM ON THE AIR - Williamsburg Players 4%

Denise Thomas - THE FEMALE QUIXOTE - Masterworx Theatre 4%

James Bryan - THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach 4%

Matt Burchfield - XANDRIA WYLDE’S HOT MESS EXPRESS - Zeiders American Dream Theatre 3%

Tom Quaintance - MERRY LITTLE CHRISTMAS CAROL - Virginia Stage Company 2%

Ann Heywood - THE MISS FIRECRACKER CONTEST - Little Theatre Virginia Beach 2%

Kathryn Strouse - THE RIBBON MILL - Little Theatre of Norfolk 2%

Tom Quaintance - EVERY BRILLIANT THING - Virginia Stage Company 2%

Staci Murawski - ANN - Little Theatre of Norfolk 2%

Kay Lynn Perry - AN IDEAL HUSBAND - Little Theatre of Norfolk 2%

Stephanie Holladay Earl - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - American Shakespeare Center 1%

Victoria Buck - AS YOU LIKE IT - Mill Mountain Theatre 1%

Dennis Whitehead Darling - BURIED DEEP - Endstation Theatre Company 1%

Jennifer Juul Thomas - THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - Mill Mountain Theatre 1%

Cheryl Carter - ANNE OF GREEN GABLES - Renaissance Theatre Company 1%

Tony Quaranta - IT CAME FROM MARS! - Renaissance Theatre Company 1%

John Knaus - OUR TOWN - City on a Hill Youth Theatre 1%

David Vaughn Straughn - PIPELINE - Live Arts 1%



Best Ensemble Performance

BLACK GIRL MAGIC - Hurrah Players 14%

PIPPIN - Little Theatre of Norfolk 11%

SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach 10%

CABARET - Virginia Wesleyan University 6%

THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Academy Center of the Arts Lynchburg 6%

XANADU - Wolfbane 5%

CLUE: ONSTAGE - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach 5%

BYE BYE BIRDIE - Endstation Theatre Company 5%

42ND STREET - Shenandoah Summer Music Theatre 4%

CAMP CRYSTAL LAKE: THE MUSICAL - Wolfbane Productions 4%

XANDRIA WYLDE’S HOT MESS EXPRESS - Zeiders American Dream Theatre 3%

SCHOOL GIRLS; OR, THE AFRICAN MEAN GIRLS PLAY - Generic Theater 3%

KISS ME, KATE - Academy - Lynchburg 3%

SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS - Virginia Wesleyan University 3%

DRACULA - Little theater of Virginia Beach 2%

MARY POPPINS - EC Glass High School 2%

SUESSICAL THE MUSICAL - Masterworx 1%

CINDERELLA - ODURep 1%

HELLO DOLLY! - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach 1%

THE FEMALE QUIXOTE - Masterworx Theatre 1%

MERRY LITTLE CHRISTMAS CAROL - Virginia Stage Company 1%

THE CURIOUS SAVAGE - Little Theatre of Norfolk 1%

THE TEMPEST - American Shakespeare Center 1%

ROMEO AND JULIET - American Shakespeare Center 1%

BURIED DEEP - Endstation Theatre Company 1%



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Kal Bosley - MACBETH - Wolfbane Productions 11%

Alex Gacendo - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Academy Center of the Arts 10%

Derrion Hawkins - BLACK GIRL MAGIC - Hurrah Players 8%

Mike Hilton - CLUE: ONSTAGE - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach 8%

Travis Stoy - PIPPIN - Little Theatre of Norfolk 7%

Tucker Barco - CABARET - Virginia Wesleyan University 6%

Derrion Hawkins - SCHOOL GIRLS; OR, THE AFRICAN MEAN GIRLS PLAY - Generic Theater 5%

Mike Hilton - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach 5%

John Kiselica - BYE BYE BIRDIE - Endstation Theatre Company 4%

Kal Bosley - CAMP CRYSTAL LAKE: THE MUSICAL - Wolfbane Productions 4%

Akin Ritchie - XANDRIA WYLDE’S HOT MESS EXPRESS - Zeiders American Dream Theatre 3%

Noah Young - DRACULA - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach 3%

Andrew Carson - 42ND STREET - Shenandoah Summer Music Theatre 3%

Alicia Wolters - BELL, BOOK AND CANDLE - Little Theatre of Norfolk 3%

James Morrison - RODGERS + HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA - Shenandoah Summer Music Theatre 2%

Trey Delpo - SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS - Virginia Wesleyan University 2%

Maranda DeBusk - MERRY LITTLE CHRISTMAS CAROL - Virginia Stage Company 2%

Andrew Carson - THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY - Shenandoah Summer Music Theatre 2%

Mike Hilton - HELLO DOLLY - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach 2%

Virginia Beatty-Riffle - FROZEN JR - Windsor High School 2%

Christina Watanabe - EVERY BRILLIANT THING - Virginia Stage Company 1%

John Kiselica - BURIED DEEP - Endstation Theatre Company 1%

Tim Suddeth - ANN - Little Theatre of Norfolk 1%

Nina Martin - AN IDEAL HUSBAND - Little Theatre of Norfolk 1%

Bill Webb - FUN HOME - Mill Mountain Theatre 1%



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Andre Magalhaes - PIPPIN - Little Theatre of Norfolk 17%

Matthew Stephens - INTO THE WOODS - Wolfbane Productions 16%

JaMel Dean - BLACK GIRL MAGIC - Hurrah Players 15%

David Prescott - SOMETHING ROTTEN - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach 11%

Jonathan McCormick - CABARET - Virginia Wesleyan University 10%

Vince DiMura - BYE BYE BIRDIE - Endstation Theatre Company 9%

Garrett Jones - RODGERS + HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA - Shenandoah Summer Music Theatre 4%

Walter 'Bobby' McCoy - 42ND STREET - Shenandoah Summer Music Theatre 3%

Refiye Tappan - MERRY LITTLE CHRISTMAS CAROL - Virginia Stage Company 3%

David Prescott - HELLO, DOLLY! - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach 3%

Sherrod Brown - ONCE ON THIS ISLAND - Downing Gross Cultural Arts Center 2%

Joshua T. Harvey - THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY - Shenandoah Summer Music Theatre 2%

Sam Saint Ours - THE TEMPEST - American Shakespeare Center 1%

Dan Pardo - FUN HOME - Mill Mountain Theatre 1%

Sam Saint Ours - COMEDY OF ERRORS - American Shakespeare Center 1%

Callie Banholzer - AS YOU LIKE IT - Polaris Shakespeare Company 1%

Seth Davis - CURIOUS GEORGE: THE GOLDEN MEATBALL - Mill Mountain Theatre 0%

Tevin Davis - PASS OVER - American Shakespeare Center 0%

John Daniels - IN THE HEIGHTS - Mill Mountain Theatre 0%

Seth Davis - HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL: ONE ACT EDITION - Mill Mountain Theatre 0%

Sam Saint Ours - PERICLES - American Shakespeare Center 0%

Sam Saint Ours - TWELFTH NIGHT - American Shakespeare Center 0%

Thomas Prater - THE COURAGE TO RIGHT A WOMAN’S WRONGS - Polaris Shakespeare Company 0%

Callie Banholzer - CYMBELINE - Polaris Shakespeare Company 0%



Best Musical

BLACK GIRL MAGIC - Hurrah Players 14%

SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach 13%

PIPPIN - Little Theater of Norfolk 12%

HUNCHBACK OF NORTE DAME - Academy Center of the Arts Lynchburg 7%

INTO THE WOODS - Wolfbane Productions 6%

THE SECRET GARDEN - Bedford Little Town Players 5%

CABARET - Virginia Wesleyan University 4%

DREAMGIRLS - Virginia Stage Company 4%

CAMP CRYSTAL LAKE - Wolfbane Productions 4%

BYE BYE BIRDIE - Endstation Theater Conpany 4%

BLOOD BROTHERS - Generic Theater 4%

SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS - Virginia Wesleyan University 3%

42ND STREET - Shenandoah Summer Music Theatre 3%

HELLO, DOLLY! - Little Theater of Virginia Beach 3%

SEUSSICAL - Masterworxx 2%

MATILDA - Academy Center of the Arts Lynchburg 2%

ONCE ON THIS ISLAND - Downing Gross Cultural Arts Center 2%

THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Academy youth theatre 2%

KISS ME, KATE - Academy - Lynchburg 2%

THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY - Shenandoah Summer Music Theatre 2%

RODGERS + HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA - Shenandoah Summer Music Theatre 1%

HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL - Spotlight Productions 1%

FUN HOME - Mill Mountain Theatre 0%

FROZEN JR - Windsor High School 0%

IN THE HEIGHTS - Mill Mountain Theatre 0%



Best New Play Or Musical

CAMP CRYSTAL LAKE - Wolfbane Productions 22%

MERRY LITTLE CHRISTMAS CAROL - Virginia Stage Company 15%

THE RIBBON MILL - Little Theater of Norfolk 15%

THE FEMALE QUIXOTE - Masterworx Theatre 11%

BURIED DEEP - Endstation Theatre Company 8%

XANDRIA WYLDE’S HOT MESS EXPRESS - Zeiders American Dream Theatre 7%

OPHELIA CHOOSES - Zeiders American Dream Theater 6%

FOUNTAIN OF YOU - Zeiders American Dream Theater 5%

THRIVE; OR WHAT YOU WILL - American Shakespeare Center 4%

LADIES OF THE 80S - Mill Mountain Theatre 4%

THE BLOOD CYCLE - Zeiders Theatre 2%

BOY BANDS THROUGH THE AGES - Mill Mountain Theatre 2%



Best Performer In A Musical

Cody Hall - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach 9%

Bronson Dawson - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Academy Center of the Arts 9%

Ken Arpino - INTO THE WOODS - Wolfbane Productions 7%

Maya Garica - PIPPIN - Little Theater of Norfolk 6%

Cory steiger - PIPPIN - Little theatre of norfolk 6%

Michael McOsker - CABARET - Virginia Wesleyan University 5%

Janae Thompson - BLACK GIRL MAGIC - Hurrah Players 4%

Janae Thompson - LION KING EXPERIENCE - Hurrah Players 4%

ShaaNi Dent - DREAMGIRLS - Virginia Stage Company 4%

Lindsay White - SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS - Virginia Wesleyan University 3%

Jennifer Kelly-Cooper - BLACK GIRL MAGIC - Hurrah Players 3%

Nathan Jacques - THE FULL MONTY - Virginia Musical Theater 3%

Abby Mann - 42ND STREET - Tower Theater 2%

Felicia Fields - DREAMGIRLS - Peninsula Community Theatre 2%

Isabella - MATILDA - Academy Center of the Arts Lynchburg 2%

Ronnie Brady - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Masterworx 2%

Christopher McHugh - BYE BYE BIRDIE - Endstation Theatre Company 2%

Bayley Crisp - SECRET GARDEN - Little Town Players 2%

Sara Elder - HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Academy Center of the Arts Lynchburg 2%

Ryan Davis - KISS ME, KATE - Renaissance Theatre Company 2%

Keenan Friberg - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - ACOA Lynchburg 2%

Derrion Hawkins - DREAMGIRLS - Peninsula Community Theatre 1%

Anna Lise Jensen - THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY - Shenandoah Summer Music Theatre 1%

Clifford Hoffman - HELLO DOLLY - Little Theatre Of Virginia Beach 1%

Elise Jones - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Academy Center of the Arts 1%



Best Performer In A Play

Hubbard Farr - MACBETH - Wolfbane Productions 14%

Felicia Fields - SCHOOL GIRLS; OR, THE AFRICAN MEAN GIRLS PLAY - The Generic Theater 8%

Christopher Bernhardt - CLUE: ON STAGE - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach 6%

Ed Allmann - MAYHEM ON THE AIR - Williamsburg Players 5%

Beatty Barnes - MERRY LITTLE CHRISTMAS CAROL - Virginia Stage Company 4%

Ghillian Porter - CLUE: ON STAGE - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach 4%

Matthew Payton-Downey - XANDRIA WYLDE’S HOT MESS EXPRESS - Zeiders American Dream Theatre 3%

Jessi DiPette - THE RIBBON MILL - Little Theatre of Norfolk 3%

Cody Hall - THE MISS FIRECRACKER CONTEST - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach 3%

Paige Abbatacola - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - James River Theatre Company 3%

James McDaniel - DRACULA - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach 3%

John Eidman - CLUE: ON STAGE - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach 2%

Bela’ Ware - THE FEMALE QUIXOTE - Masterworx Theatre 2%

Susie VanBlarican - SISTER ACT THE MUSICAL - Renaissance Performing Arts Center 2%

Merry Joy DeCarmo - ANNE OF GREEN GABLES - Renaissance Theatre Company 2%

Maggie Quick - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - James River Theatre Company 2%

Gretchen Eckert - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - James River Theatre Company 2%

Lainey Woody - THE FEMALE QUIXOTE - Masterworx Theatre 2%

Grace Ehrhorn - LITTLE MOON OF ALBAN - Tower Theater 2%

Natalie Dobler - OUR TOWN - City on a Hill Youth Theatre 2%

Mary Andrechik - THE MISS FIRECRACKER CONTEST - Little Theatre Virginia Beach 2%

Sean Thompson - CURIOUS SAVAGE - Little Theatre of Norfolk 2%

Melissa Maniglia - THE RIBBON MILL - Little Theatre of Norfolk 2%

Tevin Davis - THE TEMPEST - American Shakespeare Center 2%

Kathryn Strouse - THE CURIOUS SAVAGE - Little Theatre of Norfolk 1%



Best Play

MACBETH - Wolfbane Productions 16%

SCHOOL GIRLS; OR, THE AFRICAN MEAN GIRLS PLAY - Generic Theater 9%

DRACULA - Little Theater of Virginia Beach 8%

ROE - Virginia Wesleyan University 6%

MIDSUMMER NIGHTS DREAM - James River Theatre 5%

MAYHEM ON THE AIR - Williamsburg Players 5%

THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach 4%

THE FEMALE QUIXOTE - Masterworx Theatre 4%

XANDRIA WYLDE’S HOT MESS EXPRESS - Zeiders American Dream Theatre 4%

BELL BOOK & CANDLE - Little Theatre of Norfolk 4%

THE MISS FIRECRACKER CONTEST - Little Theatre Virginia Beach 3%

BURIED DEEP - Endstation Theatre Company 3%

MERRY LITTLE CHRISTMAS CAROL - Virginia Stage Company 3%

EVERY BRILLIANT THING - Virginia Stage Company 2%

THE LION, THE WITCH, AND THE WARDROBE - Renaissance Theatre Company 2%

THE CURIOUS SAVAGE - Little Theatre of Norfolk 2%

THE RIBBON MILL - Little Theatre of Norfolk 2%

AN IDEAL HUSBAND - Little Theatre of Norfolk 2%

ROMEO AND JULIET - American Shakespeare Center 2%

ANN - Little Theatre of Norfolk 2%

HAMLET - James River Theatre 1%

TWELFTH NIGHT - American Shakespeare Center 1%

THE MATCHMAKER - City on a Hill Youth Theatre 1%

IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST - James River Theatre 1%

HONEY BEE: A SUPERHERO STORY - Children’s Theatre of Hampton Roads 1%



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Brooke Spencer - HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Academy of the Arts Lynchburg 10%

Trey DelPo - CABARET - Virginia Wesleyan University 10%

Christine Yepson - MACBETH - Wolfbane 9%

Sean Thompson - PIPPIN - Little Theatre of Norfolk 9%

Sandy Lawrence - CLUE: ON STAGE - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach 8%

Dustin Williams - INTO THE WOODS - Wolfbane Productions 7%

Nic Thornburg - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach 7%

Krista Franco - BYE BYE BIRDIE - Endstation 4%

Erin Foreman - MARY POPPINS - EC Glass High School 4%

James Raymond - THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY - Shenandoah Summer Music Theatre 4%

Lizbeth Ramirez - XANDRIA WYLDE’S HOT MESS EXPRESS - Zeiders American Dream Theatre 3%

William Pierson - RODGERS + HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA - Shenandoah Summer Music Theatre 3%

Sandy Lawrence - HELLO, DOLLY! - LTVB 3%

Dahlia Al-Habieli - MERRY LITTLE CHRISTMAS CAROL - Virginia Stage Company 3%

Kerri Crosby - BELL, BOOK AND CANDLE - Little Theatre of Norfolk 3%

Kristen Martino - 42ND STREET - Shenandoah Summer Music Theatre 2%

Sean Thompson - THE CURIOUS SAVAGE - Little Theatre of Norfolk 1%

Erin Foreman - KISS ME, KATE - Renaissance Theatre Company 1%

Alan Muraoka - HOLD THESE TRUTHS - Virginia Stage Company 1%

Jimmy Ray Ward - IN THE HEIGHTS - Mill Mountain Theatre 1%

Steve Allen - ANNE OF GREEN GABLES - Renaissance Theatre Company 1%

Kerri Crosby - THE MISS FIRECRACKER CONTEST - Little Theatre Virginia Beach 1%

Krista Franco - BURIED DEEP - Endstation Theatre Company 1%

Dave Olsen - ANN - Little Theatre of Norfolk 1%

Will Slusher - PIPELINE - Live Arts 1%



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Dustin Williams - CAMP CRYSTAL LAKE: THE MUSICAL - Wolfbane Productions 23%

Cristina Rose Shafarman - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach 11%

Derrion Hawkins - SCHOOL GIRLS; OR, THE AFRICAN MEAN GIRLS PLAY - Generic Theater 9%

Steven Allegretto - DREAMGIRLS - Virginia Stage Company 7%

Matt Smith - CLUE: ON STAGE - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach 7%

Cristina Rose Shafarman - CLUE: ON STAGE - Little Theater of Virginia Beach 6%

Steven Allegretto - XANDRIA WYLDE’S HOT MESS EXPRESS - Zeiders American Dream Theatre 6%

John Trindle - MAYHEM ON THE AIR - Williamsburg Players 6%

Jimmy Dragas - BELL, BOOK AND CANDLE - Little Theatre of Norfolk 5%

Steven Allegretto - MERRY LITTLE CHRISTMAS CAROL - Virginia Stage Company 5%

Moriah Joy - ANN - Little Theatre of Norfolk 4%

Matt Smith - HELLO DOLLY - Little Theatre Of Virginia 4%

Savannah Woodruff - IN THE HEIGHTS - Mill Mountain Theatre 2%

Trent Stephens - THE REVENGER’S TRAGEDY - Polaris Shakespeare Company 1%

Andre Pluess - HOLD THESE TRUTHS - Virginia Stage Company 1%

Trent Stephens - CORIOLANUS - Polaris Shakespeare Company 1%

Savannah Woodruff - HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL: ONE ACT EDITION - Mill Mountain Theatre 1%

John Roberts - AN IDEAL HUSBAND - Little Theatre of Norfolk 1%

Savannah Woodruff - THE CAKE - Mill Mountain Theatre 1%

Steven Allegretto - EVERY BRILLIANT THING - Virginia Stage Company 1%



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Aleah Ward - BLACK GIRL MAGIC - Hurrah Players 14%

Carla Turner - BLACK GIRL MAGIC - Hurrah Players 7%

Sabina Petra - INTO THE WOODS - Wolfbane Productions 6%

Erin Andrews - CABARET - Virginia Wesleyan University 5%

Maryanne Kiley - CABARET - Virginia Wesleyan University 5%

Emory Redfearn - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach 5%

Gabrielle Mirabella - STRANGER SINGS - Wolfbane Productions 4%

Tara Moscopulos - BLOOD BROTHERS - Generic Theater 3%

Zack Kattwinkel - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Little Theater of Virginia Beach 3%

Penelope Hanson - PIPPIN - Little Theatre of Norfolk 3%

Mayalin Quinones - KISS ME, KATE - Renaissance Theatre Company 3%

Jessi DiPette - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach 3%

Judy Triska - PIPPIN - Little Theater of Norfolk 3%

James Cooper - ONCE ON THIS ISLAND - Downing Gross Cultural Arts Center 2%

Bill Bodine - BYE BYE BIRDIE - Endstation Theatre 2%

Jessica Lahm - PIPPIN - Little Theatre of Norfolk 2%

Ted Kraje - KISS ME, KATE - Renaissance Theatre Company 2%

Adam du Plessis (as Bud) - THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY - Shenandoah Summer Music Theatre 2%

Noah DeCarmo - BYE BYE BIRDIE - Endstation 2%

John Eidman - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach 2%

Baley Crisp - SEUSSICAL - Masterworx Theatre 2%

Bela Ware - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Masterworx 1%

Bayley Crisp - THE SECRET GARDEN - Bedford Little Town Players 1%

Chelsea Margaux Smith - RODGERS + HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA - Shenandoah Summer Music Theatre 1%

Coral Mapp - HELLO, DOLLY! - Little theater of virginia beach 1%



Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Sabina Petra - MACBETH - Wolfbane Productions 9%

Dasianae Cross - SCHOOL GIRLS; OR, THE AFRICAN MEAN GIRLS PLAY - The Generic Theater 9%

Dustin Williams - MACBETH - Wolfbane Productions 9%

John Eldman - CLUE - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach 6%

Steven West - DRACULA - Little Theater of Virginia Beach 6%

Isabella Noelle Crouch - THE FEMALE QUIXOTE - Masterworx Theatre 6%

Jessi DiPette - AN IDEAL HUSBAND - Little Theatre of Norfolk 5%

Clifford Hoffman - THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST - Little Theatre Of Virginia Beach 4%

Noah DeCarmo - MACBETH - Wolfbane 3%

Taylor - THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach 3%

Moriah Joy - AN IDEAL HUSBAND - Little Theatre of Norfolk 3%

ArLynn Parker - CLUE: ON STAGE - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach 3%

Sarah Jacques - CLUE: ON STAGE - Smithfield Little Theater 2%

Melissa Knapp - IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST - James River Theatre 2%

Karen Buchiem - CLUE - Little theater of virginia beach 2%

Tom Jones - IT CAME FROM MARS! - Renaissance Theatre Company 2%

Leah Thompson - AN IDEAL HUSBAND - Little Theatre of Norfolk 2%

Annabelle Dragas Xanthos - THE CURIOUS SAVAGE - Little Theatre of Norfolk 2%

Anna Tozzi Barbay - THE CURIOUS SAVAGE - Little Theatre of Norfolk 2%

Noah DeCarmo - ANNE OF GREEN GABLES - Renaissance 2%

Ariana Sophia - THE CURIOUS SAVAGE - Little Theatre of Norfolk 1%

Ann Heywood - XANDRIA WYLDE’S HOT MESS EXPRESS - Zeiders American Dream Theatre 1%

Adam Briningham - CLUE - Little theater of virginia 1%

Ryan Jennings - THE RIBBON MILL - Little Theatre of Norfolk 1%

Mike Burnette - XANDRIA WYLDE’S HOT MESS EXPRESS - Zeiders American Dream Theatre 1%

