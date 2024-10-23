The Z Unveils 2024 Holiday Lineup in Virginia Beach

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



When the wreaths are hung in Virginia Beach Town Center, you know the holidays are coming, and the family events to get you in the spirit. The Z returns with a holiday season packed with family-friendly celebrations all season long!

Plan B Comedy: The Leftovers Show

Nov. 30, 8:00pm

https://thez.org/event/plan-b-comedy-leftovers/

Plan B Leftovers celebrates 10-years of bringing the gift of laughter to Town Center! This Thanksgiving, enjoy a heaping plate of hilarity that's even better than Grandma's mashed potatoes. Ten years in the making, The Leftover's Show is a comedic feast that will leave you stuffed with laughter!

A Soulful Christmas: A Groovy Musical Revue Presented by UPAC

Dec. 5-15, 7:30, 2PM, 4PM

https://thez.org/event/a-soulful-christmas-2/

A Soulful Christmas: A Groovy Musical Revue is the new, 70's Holiday Musical Show for lovers of Gospel, R&B, and Soul. Be transported back to the disco era into our 'Groovy Wonderland" inspired by the hit TV show "Soul Train". Presented by UPAC, the team that produced last year's A Motown Christmas, this all-new production will feature talented artists from the DMV region.

Holidivas: A 10-Year Celebration

Dec. 19-21, 7:30pm & 2:30pm

https://thez.org/event/holidivas/

The Holidivas return to the stage celebrating the 10th performance of The Z's most beloved cabaret! Featuring the largest cast ever- prepare to be dazzled by these talented and glittering divas featuring an incredible live band and community choir!

The 2024 Holidivas performances will feature a community choir performing alongside the divas!

