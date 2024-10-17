LAUGHS IN SPANISH Comes to 1st Stage

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Step into the vibrant world of Miami's Wynwood arts district with a joyous and downright hilarious snapshot of Cuban and Colombian-American culture. As Art Basel approaches, Mariana, the director of a swanky modern art gallery, faces a serious dilemma: her showroom has become an active crime scene. Part crime-comedy, part mother-daughter story, this play follows Mariana and her eccentric squad, including her larger-than-life mother, a film and television star determined to save the show. “A poignant and playful exploration of family, identity, and comedy.” – Boulder Weekly

The 1st Stage production of Laughs in Spanish features returning 1st Stage artists Camilo Linares (Mojada) and Laura Artesi (Well, Lobby Hero), and welcomes Miranda Pepin, Fran Tapia, and Lenny Mendez to 1st Stage. The production is directed by Elena Velasco (Mojada).

The design team includes: scenic design by Jessica Cancino, lighting design by Luis Garcia, sound design by Tosin Olufolabi, costume design by Ilyana Rose-Dávila, props design by Pauline Lamb, and intimacy coaching by Lorraine Ressegger.

Laughs in Spanish will run at 1st Stage from December 12-29, 2024 with show times as follows: Thursdays at 7:30pm, Fridays at 7:30 pm, Saturdays at 2 pm and 7:30 pm, and Sundays at 2pm.

General admission tickets are dynamically priced at $25 (limited availability), $40 (limited availability), and $55. Student, educator, and military tickets are $15. Tickets can be purchased online at www.1ststage.org or by calling the 1st Stage box office at 703-854-1856.

The run time is approximately ninety minutes. Captions and audio description will be offered for select performances. Check www.1stStage.org for the schedule.

