Photos: Shakespeare's MERRY WIVES at ASC's Blackfriar's Playhouse

The American Shakespeare Center is presenting the mad-cap comedy THE MERRY WIVES OF WINDSOR as part of their 2024 Summer/Fall Repertory Season at the Blackfriars Playhouse in Staunton, Virginia. See photos of the production!

In this uproarious comedy, Sir John Falstaff finds himself entangled in the shrewd schemes of two clever Windsor wives who unite to outwit one of Shakespeare's most endearing scoundrels. Set against the backdrop of Elizabethan domestic life and featuring an eclectic ensemble of zany characters, this irresistible comic confection weaves together romance and farce to create a joyful story of community and family. This new production, directed by Dawn Monique Williams, is now playing through November 23.

THE MERRY WIVES OF WINDSOR features Kenn Hopkins, Jr. as “Sir John Falstaff” with Leah Gabriel as “Mistress Page” and Sara Linares as “Mistress Ford”. ASC Veterans K.P. Powell and Aidan O’Reilly play “Master Page” and “Master Ford” respectively. Britt Michael Gordon plays “Fenton”, “Dr. Caius” and “Slender” - three suitors to Summer England’s “Anne Page.” Angela Iannone returns as “Justice Shallow” and “Mistress Quickly.”

THE MERRY WIVES OF WINDSOR is Directed by Dawn Monique Williams, with Costume Design by Nia Safarr Banks, and Properties Design by Emmarose Campbell. Summer England served as Music Director, with Natasia Reinhardt as Intimacy Choreographer, and Doreen Bechtol as Movement Consultant. Jocelyn A. Thompson is the production’s Stage Manager, with Charlie Mooz, and Vera Conrad as Assistant Stage Managers.

The ASC production staff include Thomas J. Coppola, Production Manager; Conrad Gothard, Technical Properties Supervisor; Marie Lupia, Costume Shop Manager; Amy Wert, Wardrobe Manager; and Scarlet Frishman, Wardrobe Assistant.

Running Time: Two hours and 30 minutes, including two intermissions.

THE MERRY WIVES OF WINDSOR plays through November 23 (in repertory with William Shakespeare’s MACBETH through November 23, 2024, THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST which closes October 20, 2024, and DRACULA: A COMEDY OF TERRORS from October 17 to November 24) presented American Shakespeare Center at the Blackfriars Playhouse, 10 South Market Street, Staunton, VA. For tickets ($28–$73), call the box office at (540) 851-3400, or purchase them online at AmericanShakespeareCenter.com

Photo credit: October Grace Media



Aidan O'Reilly and Angela Iannone



Britt Michael Gordon and Summer England



The Cast



Sara Linares, Leah Gabriel and Summer England



Kenn Hopkins, Jr. as Falstaff and Aidan O'Reilly



Kenn Hopkins, Jr.



Sara Linares



Kenn Hopkins, Jr.



Britt Michael Gordon and Leah Gabriel



Leah Gabriel, Kenn Hopkins Jr. and Sara Linares