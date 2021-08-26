VIDEO: WICKED Comes To SkyCity Theatre Next Month

Flying into SkyCity Theatre for a limited season in September 2021, Wicked takes the characters we know and love from the land of Oz - and makes us look at them through different eyes. Our Madame Morrible, Tina Cross, shares why she loves this incredible show - and why you'll love it too.

Check out Tina in Wicked this September at SkyCity Theatre - book now at https://www.iticket.co.nz/events/2021/sep/wicked

All Wicked photos thanks to Showbiz Christchurch.

Before Dorothy, before the flying house, and before the yellow brick road, there was Elphaba and Galinda.

Born with emerald-green skin, Elphaba is smart, fiery, misunderstood and possesses extraordinary talent. When circumstances force her to room with the bubbly blonde and exceptionally popular, Galinda, their initial rivalry turns into the unlikeliest of friendships.

From the first electrifying note to the final breathtaking moment, Wicked tells the story of Oz that you've never heard.