Review: JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR at THE CIVIC, AUCKLAND

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Jesus Christ Superstar is powerful, polished and profoundly affecting. Inventively directed by Timothy Sheader, with musical direction by Harry Haden Brown and choreography by Drew McConie, it opened its New Zealand wide tour in Auckland on October 21. Beautifully innovative and rendered with every theatrical and performance skill honed to perfection, this modern interpretation gives the classic rock musical a fresh relevance.

The conflict between Judas (Javon King) and Jesus (Luke Street) drives the narrative. Right from the outset we see the conflict that Judas battles. With Jesus’ growing popularity with the masses, he fears the consequences of a growing religious movement. King is superb – he has the vocal power and range, and we can believe he is convinced Christ is serving his own purpose rather than that of the people or of God. From the opening of Heaven on Their Minds, his commitment to the people is clear. To Judas, Jesus' growing "superstar" status and personal distractions are dangerous to Rome. Is it his destiny to betray Jesus?

Meanwhile, Jesus is an exhausted, overwhelmed, “celebrity”, feeling the pressure of three years of ministry, coping with the crowd, the fans, demanding miracles. Street is charismatic, authentic, richly resonant and we are immediately invested in the truth of his own conflict. “Gethsemane” affects everyone in the audience. Street’s vocals cement the agonizing conflict between human vulnerability and divine destiny. It strips away the untouchable icon of Jesus and replaces him with a terrified, exhausted man facing a brutal death.

The “crowd”, the mob, create a restless collective presence. Outstanding choreography (Drew McConie)gives the mob force and focus throughout, their costumes suggest a fractured, post-apocalyptic world. The audience can see the crowd shift from devotion (Hosanna) and admiration to accusation and denunciation.

The setting feels deliberately timeless. The elevated band gallery serves more than a musical purpose. It becomes a shadowy dramatic space, with the same architectural frame. Its use in the “whipping” and in Judas’s final moments is especially effective. Handheld microphones and onstage instruments reinforce the rock-concert aesthetic. An especially effective touch comes with the double-ended stands of the Pharisees. Dressed in black robes, the impression is of vultures seeking Jesus’ death as “a permanent solution to their problem.” The bass notes from Caiaphas (Grant Hodges) send shivers.

Cementing the cohesive vision of the director, the set design is strongly symbolic and strikingly effective. A large, angled cross dominates the stage falling forward at odds with the world, and elevating status and key moments from the constant chaos. On this platform, politically pragmatic Pilate (Ethan Hardy Benson)recognises Jesus’ innocence, yet yields to public pressure. Black leather and an electric guitar reinforce his rock-stage presence. On this platform, in vaudeville style and spectacularly costumed in gold, black heels and sequins Herod (Erich W. Schleck), comically challenges Christ as a celebrity. On this platform, Hannah Richardson effectively captures Mary Magdalene, the woman spiritually and emotionally in love with the exhausted Jesus carrying an impossible psychological burden. Her priority is to provide him with comfort, rest, and emotional sanctuary, but she doesn’t “know how to love him. What to do… And on this platform, the crucifixion cross will be erected.

Superb lighting design (Lee Curran) crafts changing emotional direction throughout. Laser effects create a celestial dimension. Backlighting gives the crucifixion a stark silhouette. During the harrowing lashes sequence, the “glittering” of the bruised and bloody Christ strengthens the concept of a suffering divine being. The contrast is unsettling.

The ending is stark and restrained. A follower lifts Jesus’ broken body as the lights fade. Quiet grief replaces spectacle. The closing number John 19:41 has an emotional impact that resonates in the theatre. Redemption and understanding appear to end the conflict established in the opening moments.

This is musical theatre with power, precision and purpose. Inventive staging and exceptional vocals give the production its force. Relentless rhythms drive the action. Stark imagery and lighting leave a lasting impression. This is a brilliant, beautifully compelling and audience commanding production. Book your tickets now!

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 5 Days 11 Hrs 51 Min 29 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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