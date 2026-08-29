Review: CIRQUE ALICE at The Civic is a Wondrous Spectacular

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Following international success in Australia and Singapore, the rabbit hole to Wonderland has opened up in Auckland with an acrobatic adventure in Cirque Alice. The Civic was packed, with rabbit ears worn proudly on people's heads and girls with blonde curls and blue dresses. Auckland was ready for a touch of madness, and that is exactly what was delivered.

The Mad Hatter and the characters of Wonderland

One will experience the exact awe and wonder that Alice did wandering through Wonderland, surrounded by magic and limitless talent of the production. Cirque Alice re-imagines the classic story, combining childhood nostalgia, circus skills and a touch of cheekiness to create a wondrous spectacle. Alice (Layla Schillert), with her child-like temperament, leads the audience on her journey through the strange and fantastical world. Each moment and act became curiouser and curiouser as artistic and athletic talent at its finest is presented in live music, puppetry, acrobatics, singing, contortion, aerial gymnastics, magic and comedy. Just when you think the performers can not get any more impressive, they do. Constantly taking their wow factor to the limit, and beyond!

Alice

The entire cast displayed talent that was nothing short of impressive, with an effortless and engaging ability. The White Rabbit (Raphael Papo) was chased through the rabbit hole providing a dramatic element of live music to accompany the acts that go beyond your imagination. While The Mad Hatter (Darren ‘Dizzy’ Partridge) interacted with the audience to showcase his madness, mastery of magic and made everyone burst out with laughter. In a gravity-defying show of balance The Dormouse (Daniel Onofre) had the audience’s hands clasped to their mouths in astonishment. Captivating the audience’s romantic side The Flamingos (Anna Stelmakh and Evgenii Slepukhin) told a graceful aerodynamic story of love. Strength knew no bounds when it came to The Knights (Fadhili Rashidi and Ibrahim Mwaimise), in a jaw dropping display of muscle and focus. The beautiful contortion skills of The Caterpillar (Munkhjin Tuvd, Bayarmaa Ganbat, Shinechimeg Otgonbayar and Dolgorsuren Ganbold) enchanted alongside the many other colourful characters of Wonderland.

The Flamingos

The Caterpillar

The Knights

This is a show for all! Children and the children at heart. If you have not got your tickets yet, you’re late for a very important date! You can even join the tea party with on stage cabaret style seating! Cirque Alice plays at The Civic until September 6th 2026.

Opening Night in Auckland





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