FRIGIDTON Comes to the Basement Theatre in March

Frigidton is coming to the Basement Theatre in March. The award-winning Heartthrobs will perform this twist on the beloved Regency-era romp Bridgerton. Performances will run 5-8 March at 7:30pm and 9:30pm.

This improvised parody breathes new life into the halls of aristocratic society. Drawing inspiration from the Netflix series - and suggestions from the audience - Frigidton introduces you to an ensemble of vibrant characters navigating courtship, scandal, and societal expectations. And kissing in the hedge maze!

Expect high-energy performances and sharp humour, featuring a rotating cast of Auckland's top comedians and comedy actors. Frigidton promises audiences an unpredictable and highly entertaining night out!

