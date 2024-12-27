News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

FRIGIDTON Comes to the Basement Theatre in March

Performances will run 5-8 March at 7:30pm and 9:30pm. 

By: Dec. 27, 2024
FRIGIDTON Comes to the Basement Theatre in March Image
Get Access To Every Broadway Story

Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.




Existing user? Just click login.

Frigidton is coming to the Basement Theatre in March.  The award-winning Heartthrobs will perform this twist on the beloved Regency-era romp Bridgerton. Performances will run 5-8 March at 7:30pm and 9:30pm. 

LATEST NEWS

Live Nation and Waikato Regional Property Trust Announce New Waikato Regional Theatre
Broadway Casting Director Brings Broadway Stars To Auckland Summer Training Programme
Review: PIP at Wellington Repertory
Review: COSI at Hutt Repertory

This improvised parody breathes new life into the halls of aristocratic society. Drawing inspiration from the Netflix series - and suggestions from the audience - Frigidton introduces you to an ensemble of vibrant characters navigating courtship, scandal, and societal expectations. And kissing in the hedge maze!

Expect high-energy performances and sharp humour, featuring a rotating cast of Auckland's top comedians and comedy actors. Frigidton promises audiences an unpredictable and highly entertaining night out!




Comments

To post a comment, you must register and login.






Videos