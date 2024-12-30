FINNEAS Brings FOR CRYIN' OUT LOUD! : THE TOUR to New Zealand

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Ten-time GRAMMY and two-time Academy Award winner FINNEAS is set to return Down Under in January 2025 with For Cryin’ Out Loud! : The Tour, four exclusive shows in Auckland – marking his first solo show in New Zealand – Brisbane, Sydney, and Melbourne. He will perform on 7 January at Great Hall, Auckland Town Hall.

The tour news follows the release of his sophomore album For Cryin’ Out Loud! (Interscope Records), which was released on October 4.

The multiple GRAMMY® and Academy Award winner pushes his creative boundaries even further on his second album, the follow-up to acclaimed 2021 debut Optimist. Steering things away from the solo bedroom producer mentality and to a classic studio and band environment, For Cryin’ Out Loud! sees FINNEAS deliver his most uplifting body of work to date. Born out of live studio sessions in Los Angeles, the producer recorded his new songs live with close friends and peers, as heard on the album’s emotive 10 tracks

