News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

DEVOUR - THE SHOW WITH BITE Comes to the Herald Theatre in February

Performances will run 13-15 February.

By: Jan. 15, 2025
DEVOUR - THE SHOW WITH BITE Comes to the Herald Theatre in February Image
Get Access To Every Broadway Story

Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.




Existing user? Just click login.

Devour - The Show with Bite is coming to Herald Theatre, Aotea Centre next month. Performances will run 13-15 February.

LATEST NEWS

FINNEAS Brings FOR CRYIN' OUT LOUD! : THE TOUR to New Zealand
FRIGIDTON Comes to the Basement Theatre in March
Live Nation and Waikato Regional Property Trust Announce New Waikato Regional Theatre
Broadway Casting Director Brings Broadway Stars To Auckland Summer Training Programme

Beware the wolves! Lips licked and claws sharpened, this circus of sex and rebellion invites you into a sinister strip club, where Red Riding Hood and her pack of bloodthirsty werewolves tease, trick and play with their unwitting prey. Parkour, Pole, Acrobatrix, Contortion, street fights and a gold shopping trolley.

Debuted at Splore ‘24, written and produced by the Festival’s Cabaret director, Devour stars Miss Hellblazer and a cast of Aotearoa’s best circus & stunt performers. Sink your teeth into the show before it heads to Adelaide Fringe Festival in March.




Comments

To post a comment, you must register and login.



Videos