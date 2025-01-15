DEVOUR - THE SHOW WITH BITE Comes to the Herald Theatre in February

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Devour - The Show with Bite is coming to Herald Theatre, Aotea Centre next month. Performances will run 13-15 February.

Beware the wolves! Lips licked and claws sharpened, this circus of sex and rebellion invites you into a sinister strip club, where Red Riding Hood and her pack of bloodthirsty werewolves tease, trick and play with their unwitting prey. Parkour, Pole, Acrobatrix, Contortion, street fights and a gold shopping trolley.

Debuted at Splore ‘24, written and produced by the Festival’s Cabaret director, Devour stars Miss Hellblazer and a cast of Aotearoa’s best circus & stunt performers. Sink your teeth into the show before it heads to Adelaide Fringe Festival in March.

