Tickets for THE LIGHTNING THIEF: THE PERCY JACKSON MUSICAL on Sale Now

The Ambassador Theatre Group is thrilled to announce that THE LIGHTNING THIEF: THE PERCY JACKSON MUSICAL, an "electrifying" (Newsday) musical adaption of the New York Times best-selling novel written by Rick Riordan, will play at the Mahalia Jackson Theater in New Orleans Saturday, April 13 and Sunday, April 14.

Tickets for THE LIGHTNING THIEF: THE PERCY JACKSON MUSICAL are on sale now at the Saenger Theatre Box Office, Ticketmaster.com or by calling 800-745-3000. The box office, located at 1111 Canal St., is open Monday through Friday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.. All tickets subject to applicable service charges and fees.

With more than 100 million copies of the book series sold worldwide, this global phenomenon has found a new home on the live stage in a "mesmerizing" (TheaterMania) theatrical event that provides "a spectacularly fun adventure that will thrill everyone in the family!" (Chicago Parent). Following a sold out run in New York City, where it garnered three Drama Desk Award nominations, including Best Musical, "this family-friendly show delights with warm musical numbers and entertains both kids and adults with sophisticated humor." (Philadelphia Inquirer).

As a son of Poseidon, Percy Jackson has newly discovered powers he can't control, monsters on his trail and is on a quest to find Zeus' lightning bolt to prevent a war between the Greek gods. Based on the best-selling novel by Rick Riordan and featuring a thrilling original rock score, THE LIGHTNING THIEF: THE PERCY JACKSON MUSICAL is an action-packed theatrical adventure that has been celebrated by audiences and critics alike.

THE LIGHTNING THIEF: THE PERCY JACKSON MUSICAL has a Drama Desk nominated book by Joe Tracz, music and lyrics by Rob Rokicki and is directed byStephen Brackett, with choreography by Patrick McCollum, set design by Lee Savage, costume design by Sydney Maresca, lighting design by David Lander, Obie award-winning sound design by Ryan Rumery, fight direction by Rod Kinter and orchestrations by Wiley Deweese and Rob Rokicki. The production is being presented by special arrangement with Rick Riordan and the Gallt & Zacker Literary Agency.

THE LIGHTNING THIEF: THE PERCY JACKSON MUSICAL is produced by TheaterWorksUSA, Martian Entertainment, Greg Schaffert, Lang Entertainment Group, Lisa Chanel, Jennifer Doyle and Roy Lennox, Glass Half Full Productions, Hummel/Greene, Mary Maggio, Tim Schwider and Van Dean/Meredith Lucio in partnership with The Road Company.

For more information on the show at the Mahalia Jackson Theater, please visit mahaliajacksontheater.com or connect with us on Facebookfacebook.com/MahaliaNOLA and Twitter (@MahaliaNOLA).

More information about THE LIGHTNING THIEF: THE PERCY JACKSON MUSICAL is available at lightningthiefmusical.com

The full cast album is now available for streaming on Spotify. Check out the album here.





