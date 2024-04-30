HOME'S KITCHEN Will Make New Orleans World Premiere

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The world premiere of Home's Kitchen, a new play written and directed by Maeve Aurora Chapman about home, passion, and food for the soul, will be presented at the New Orleans Center for Creative Arts from June 6-9, 2024.

As the inaugural production of international producing and licensing agency Broadway DNA's innovative international new play incubator, Home's Kitchen will premiere in New Orleans ahead of New York and licensed productions around the world and features a remarkable fusion of New Orleans and New York talent.

Home's Kitchen follows the seemingly separate lives of Marianne Rose, a young and disillusioned obituary writer, and Richard Davenport, a TV celebrity chef who seemingly has it all. When Mari's parents divorce in her last semester of college, she throws her career, her love life, and her relationship with her dad away. Richard, a gay man raised under a Catholic mindset, must learn to accept himself in order to save his crumbling relationships to his career, family, and himself. Home's Kitchen is a universally cathartic love letter to home.

The cast for the New Orleans world premiere features Sam Drust, Stephen LaDow, Matthew Raetz, Michael Vaughn-Kennedy, and Emily Chatelain. The production team includes Samantha Rohr (Stage Manager), Matthew Williams (Assistant Director), Chris Rodriguez (Scenic Design), Lexi Mancuso (Props Design), Liam Corley (Lighting & Projection Design), Ryan Wiles (Sound Design), and Destinie Collins (Costume Design).

Maeve Aurora Chapman has directed her original works Home's Kitchen (The Tank NYC), A Woman of No Importance (Central Square Theater Cambridge), and Vera, or the Nihilists (Emerson College.) Her film credits include Mr. Roys' Bicycle Repair Shop (Director, Producer), Blue (creator, actor), and Coda (Actor, Oscar Winning Best Picture). Maeve's work focuses on LGBTQ+ rights, the meaning of home, and emotional abuse. She is the Founder and Artistic Director of The Dyon Collective & an associate member of the Stage Directors & Choreographers Union and the Dramatist Guild. For more information about Maeve's work, visit https://www.maeveachapman.com/.

Founded by producer Natalie Rine, Broadway DNA is an international theatrical producing & licensing agency connecting new work to theaters around the world. Exclusive international representation includes the shows Here There Be Dragons, Audrey: The New Musical, d'Illusion: The Houdini Musical, and more.

Rine, a New Orleans native offers this tidbit: "This show is a love letter to home, and I couldn't be more proud to premiere it in my hometown- a place world-renowned for our resilient faith, strong community, and, of course, incredible food!" Rine currently works in business affairs and investor relations for Broadway's The Road Company, with prior IP management and distribution work with Peanuts Worldwide and Broadway Asia. She hopes that theatergoers come with an open mind and heart, and hopefully eat beforehand!

The exclusive one week run plays performances on June 6 at 7pm, June 7 at 7pm, June 8 at 2pm and 7pm (PRIDE NIGHT), and June 9 at 1pm, at the New Orleans Center for Creative Arts (2800 Chartres St, New Orleans, LA 70117). Tickets start at $38, with student and industry discounts available. Home's Kitchen is supported by a grant from the New Orleans Theatre Association (NOTA). For tickets and more information on the show, please visit www.homeskitchenplay.com.

