Louisiana State University Theatre Presents MARBURG

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The acclaimed play Marburg by Guillem Clua will be presented April 12-21 in the Reilly Theatre on the LSU campus.

In August 1967 an outbreak of a virus unknown to man shattered the quaint village of Marburg killing 23 people in a matter of hours. Since then, the name of that German town has been linked to the horrible symptoms of that new illness. This historic event is present in the four stories that, over a period of 40 years, take place in four different places in the world named Marburg (Germany 1967, Pennsylvania 1981, South-Africa 1999 and Australia 2007).

The concept of illness, present in the four locations, imbues the issues that collide. The weight of history, the value of faith, the power of politics, the aim to survive, and the definition of our own identity shape the lives of nine characters, linked through space and time, who believe that the world they know – their life, their beliefs, their country – may end at any time.

Directed by Aubrey Snowden

Tickets are $9 - $22, available at www.lsu.edu/cmda/theatre or at 225-578-3527.