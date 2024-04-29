State-Of-The-Art Hologram Interactive is Coming To The Blues Foundation

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



​The Blues Foundation is presenting their brand-new, state-of-the-art Hologram Interactive exhibit, setting a milestone as the first in Tennessee, and only the second museum in the US to embrace this cutting edge-technology that promises an immersive experience that celebrates the rich tapestry of blues music, brought to life like never before. Delve into the soulful rhythms and captivating stories that define the blues, all in the heart of Memphis, narrated by 2009 Blues Hall of Fame Inductee, musician extraordinaire, Taj Mahal.

"Narrator Studio, specializing in AI and Immersive experiences, has long awaited the opportunity to use Holographic and AI technologies to preserve the talent and legacy of a musical legend," says narrator Ari Palitz. "Thanks to Kimberly Horton, The Blues Foundation and Taj Mahal, this has become a reality."

Available to the public beginning May 8th. There is an additional charge of $10 to visit with the Hologram. Museum hours are Tuesday-Saturday from 10a-5pm.*

About The Blues Foundation

The Blues Foundation is a world-renowned Memphis-based organization whose mission is to preserve blues heritage, celebrate blues recording and performance, expand worldwide awareness of the blues, and ensure the future of this uniquely American art form. Founded in 1980, the Foundation has approximately 4,000 individual members and 180 affiliated blues societies representing another 50,000 fans and professionals worldwide.

The BF's signature honors and events — the Blues Music Awards, Blues Hall of Fame Inductions, International Blues Challenge, and Keeping the Blues Alive Awards — make it the international hub of blues music. Its HART Fund provides the blues community with medical assistance for musicians in need, while Blues in the Schools programs and Generation Blues Scholarships expose new generations to blues music. The Blues Hall of Fame Museum, located in Downtown Memphis, adds the opportunity for blues lovers of all ages to interact with blues music and history.

