The Arc of Greater New Orleans Presents AN IRISH GOODBYE, November 20

The film is the story of two estranged brothers forced to reunite following the untimely death of their mother.

Nov. 15, 2023

The Arc of Greater New Orleans presents a special premier screening of the Oscar and BAFTA winning short film AN IRISH GOODBYE on Monday, November 20, 2023, at 7pm at the Broad Theater, 636 Broad Street, New Orleans, LA 70119.

The film is the story of two estranged brothers forced to reunite following the untimely death of their mother. The result is a realistic and moving portrayal of issues many families face as caregivers age, in a funny and deeply emotional film. The Arc and Floodlight Pictures has recorded a companion Q&A session with lead actor James Martin and the directors discussing the making of the film and James' acting career with Down Syndrome. The recorded Q&A will be followed by a live talk back session led by The Arc of Greater New Orleans' Executive Director Heather Matthews with the audience. 

This is a free event for the community, but seating is extremely limited and must be reserved in advance.

The Arc promotes and protects the human rights of people with intellectual and developmental disabilities and actively supports their full inclusion and participation in the community throughout their lifetimes.

For more information about The Arc of Greater New Orleans, please visit our website at Click Here or contact Todd Simmons at TSimmons@ArcGNO.org




