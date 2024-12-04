THE NUTCRACKER to be Presented at Jefferson Performing Arts Center

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Jefferson Ballet Theatre co-directors Kenneth Beck and Kimberly Matulich-Beck are directing and choreographing The Nutcracker again this holiday season, marking their sixth annual collaboration with Jefferson Performing Arts. The ballet is accompanied by a live orchestra, conducted by Jefferson Performing Arts Founder and Artistic Director, Maestro Dennis Assaf.



“It is such a joy and privilege to conduct this masterpiece of ballet literature with the amazing JPA Orchestra. Christmas just isn't the same without experiencing The Nutcracker,” said Maestro Assaf.



There will be two matinee performances, at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, December 21, and on Sunday, December 22 at Jefferson Performing Arts Center in Metairie.



This year’s production will feature two performers from the renowned Salt Lake City, UT based ballet company Ballet West, Claire Wilson, and Tyler Gum, in the roles of the Sugar Plum Fairy and Sugar Plum Cavalier. Ballet West’s founder William Christensen was pivotal in bringing ballet to the United States, and to introducing The Nutcracker to American audiences.



Chloe Slade returns to the role of Arabian Princess and LeAnthony Douglas returns as her Arabian Prince. Kate Lougon, a longtime student and dancer with Jefferson Ballet Theatre, will perform as the French Variation, and Peter Elliot performs as The Mouse King.



The music of The Nutcracker, composed by Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky, is celebrated for its enchanting melodies and vivid orchestration that bring the magical story to life. Iconic pieces like the "Dance of the Sugar Plum Fairy" and "Waltz of the Flowers" have become timeless holiday classics. The whimsical journey of Clara and her Nutcracker Prince, combined with dazzling choreography and iconic scenes like the Sugar Plum Fairy’s dance, provides a visual and auditory feast. For many, The Nutcracker serves as a first step into the performing arts, fostering a lifelong appreciation for ballet and live performance.



Attendees of The Nutcracker will be invited to purchase “add-on” tickets for a special post-performance event, “The Nutcracker Sweet”, limited to 50 children. The event will be held following each afternoon performance of The Nutcracker, and will feature tea and lemonade from Raising Cane’s, holiday cookies and petit fours from Haydel’s Bakery, candy, and other treats, as well as children’s crafts and a special gift of a seasonal plush puppy from Raising Cane’s. The highlight of the event is the opportunity to meet and take photos with members of The Nutcracker cast in costume, including The Nutcracker Prince, Clara, Mother Ginger, and many more. To purchase “Nutcracker Sweet” tickets, you must first purchase performance tickets, then select “Nutcracker Sweet” as an add-on to your ticket purchase.



