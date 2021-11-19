Southern Rep Theatre Announces Regional Premiere Of THE THANKSGIVING PLAY

Southern Rep Theatre today announced its new production of "The Thanksgiving Play" by Larissa Fasthorse. After a halt of in-person productions due to the Coronavirus Pandemic, this is the first live performance being staged by the local theatre. The play will also kick off its 2021-2022 mainstage line-up. Live performances of the production will begin on December 8, 2021, and run until December 19, 2021, at the Loyola University New Orleans campus in the Design room of Monroe Hall 630.

Southern Rep's production of "The Thanksgiving Play" is its regional premiere. It is a one-act satirical comedy about four white people trying to devise a politically correct First Thanksgiving play for Native American Heritage Month to be done in the schools. The director, Logan, hires a Native American actor to be their cultural compass. As Logan, Jaxton, and Caden defer to her for guidance, it is revealed that she is white and only plays Native American when she isn't playing other ethnicities. Without the Native voice, these four white people now have to find their way through a crazy thicket of privilege, historical accuracy, and school district rules.

Directed by Jeanette Godoy and starring Nancy White, Mona Nasrawi, David Lind, Shannon Williams, this production, highlighting the cultural significance and appropriation of the Thanksgiving holiday.

