SHREK, JR. to Open JPAS Summer Youth Musicals

This Friday, Jefferson Performing Arts Society ends its state mandated suspension of musicals with a production of the beloved ogre fairytale Shrek The Musical Jr., featuring a cast of 48 area youth. This is the first musical JPAS has staged since its production of Annie in November 2019.

"We are thrilled to bring back both our summer program and live musicals after over a year hiatus! What fun it has been to welcome families and kids back to the theater to create such a joyful and colorful production!", said JPAS Artistic Director and Co-Founder Dennis Assaf. i?? The show is the culmination of three weeks of JPAS Youth Musical Theatre Intensives where students learn all aspects of show production and develop a character assigned to them. Auditions are held weeks before the camp begins, and a role is given to all registrants, regardless of theater experience.

"JPAS camps are a place where both experienced and less experienced theatre kids thrive equally. Newcomers quickly make new friends and find out what they love about the magic of musical theatre, and the more seasoned kids get to grow and expand their skills, reunite with camp friends, and learn even more about the craft," says longtime JPAS Youth Programs Director Lynne Bordelon.

Shrek The Musical Jr. features everyone's favorite ogre in this heartwarming tale based on the Oscar-winning film and outrageous Broadway musical. When Shrek finds his swamp invaded by misfits who have been cast off by Lord Farquaad, he is given a challenge- if he rescues feisty princess Fiona, his swamp will be righted. Shrek tries to win Fiona's love and vanquish Lord Farquaad...and the rest is ogre history!

The show is the first of three JPAS Youth Musical Theatre Intensives to be held in-person this summer. The next two camps will also culminate in full productions open to the public: The Addams Family Young@Part July 23-25 at Westwego Performing Arts Theatre and Newsies July 30-August 1 at Jefferson Performing Arts Center.

Tickets to all shows can be purchased at www.jpas.org or by calling 504-885-2000. A limited number of tickets will also be available at the box office prior to each show.