Rivertown Theaters To Present The Broadway Hit HAIRSPRAY

Get ready to put on your dancin' shoes and be transported back to the 1960s with Rivertown Theaters' season opening show Hairspray, because you can't stop the beat in this big and bold musical about one girl's inspiring dream to dance!

Directed by Kelly Fouchi, Hairspray opens on September 13, 2024 and plays until September 29, 2024 on Rivertown's Mainstage Theater.

The 1950s are out, and change is in the air! Hairspray, winner of eight Tony Awards, including Best Musical, is a family-friendly musical, piled bouffant-high with laughter, romance and deliriously tuneful songs.

It's 1962 in Baltimore, and the lovable plus-size teen, Tracy Turnblad, has only one desire - to dance on the popular "Corny Collins Show." When her dream comes true, Tracy is transformed from social outcast to sudden star. She must use her newfound power to dethrone the reigning Teen Queen, win the affections of heartthrob, Link Larkin, and integrate a TV network... all without denting her 'do!

Hairspray Cast:

Tracy Turnblad - Carli Collis-Naquin

Corny Collins - Bryce Slocumb

Edna Turnblad - Tara Shay Montgomery

Penny Pingleton - Victoria Hickman

Velma Von Tussle - Ashley Lemmler

Amber Von Tussle - Sarah Hille

Link Larkin - Garrin Mesa

Seaweed J. Stubbs - Dre'Lan Evans

Little Inez - Amber Lemelle

Motormouth Maybelle - Britney James Crayton

Wilbur Turnblad - Tom Vaughn

Nicest Kids Council - Emma St. Cyr, Lizzie Eshelman, Mary Clare Eastland, Camille Von Hoven, Brandon Garza, Landan Buzbee, Cody Elsensohn, Arthur Rusnak

The Dynamites - Jayla Jackson, Keri Palmer, Alana Singleton

Record Shop Kids - Tyger Hammons, Titan Thomas, Jackson Scott, Jordan Davis, Aubry Snipes, Bethany Livers

Mr. Pinky/Harriman F. Spritzer/Principal/Guard - Andrew Antoine

Prudy Pingleton/Gym Teacher/Matron - Kelly Amstutz

Hairspray Creative Team:

Kelly Fouchi - Director

Elise Spurlock - Music Director

Katelin Zelon - Choreographer

Savannah Lloyd - Stage Manager

Benjamin Dougherty - Technical Director

Michael Brown - Scenic Designer

Camille Griffin - Lighting Designer

Judy Beaman - Costume Designer

Gabrielle Burns - Wig Designer

Tickets can be purchased at Rivertown's website: https://www.rivertowntheaters.com/event/hairspray

Rivertown Theaters of the Performing Arts

325 Minor St., Kenner, LA 70062

(504) 461-9475 (Box office hours: Tuesdays - Fridays from 10AM to 3PM)

