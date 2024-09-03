Rivertown Theaters To Present The Broadway Hit HAIRSPRAY

Directed by Kelly Fouchi, Hairspray opens on September 13, 2024 and plays until September 29, 2024 on Rivertown's Mainstage Theater.
Get ready to put on your dancin' shoes and be transported back to the 1960s with Rivertown Theaters' season opening show Hairspray, because you can't stop the beat in this big and bold musical about one girl's inspiring dream to dance!
Directed by Kelly Fouchi, Hairspray opens on September 13, 2024 and plays until September 29, 2024 on Rivertown's Mainstage Theater.
The 1950s are out, and change is in the air! Hairspray, winner of eight Tony Awards, including Best Musical, is a family-friendly musical, piled bouffant-high with laughter, romance and deliriously tuneful songs.
It's 1962 in Baltimore, and the lovable plus-size teen, Tracy Turnblad, has only one desire - to dance on the popular "Corny Collins Show." When her dream comes true, Tracy is transformed from social outcast to sudden star. She must use her newfound power to dethrone the reigning Teen Queen, win the affections of heartthrob, Link Larkin, and integrate a TV network... all without denting her 'do!
Tracy Turnblad - Carli Collis-Naquin
Corny Collins - Bryce Slocumb
Edna Turnblad - Tara Shay Montgomery
Penny Pingleton - Victoria Hickman
Velma Von Tussle - Ashley Lemmler
Amber Von Tussle - Sarah Hille
Link Larkin - Garrin Mesa
Seaweed J. Stubbs - Dre'Lan Evans
Little Inez - Amber Lemelle
Motormouth Maybelle - Britney James Crayton
Wilbur Turnblad - Tom Vaughn
Nicest Kids Council - Emma St. Cyr, Lizzie Eshelman, Mary Clare Eastland, Camille Von Hoven, Brandon Garza, Landan Buzbee, Cody Elsensohn, Arthur Rusnak
The Dynamites - Jayla Jackson, Keri Palmer, Alana Singleton
Record Shop Kids - Tyger Hammons, Titan Thomas, Jackson Scott, Jordan Davis, Aubry Snipes, Bethany Livers
Mr. Pinky/Harriman F. Spritzer/Principal/Guard - Andrew Antoine
Prudy Pingleton/Gym Teacher/Matron - Kelly Amstutz
Kelly Fouchi - Director
Elise Spurlock - Music Director
Katelin Zelon - Choreographer
Savannah Lloyd - Stage Manager
Benjamin Dougherty - Technical Director
Michael Brown - Scenic Designer
Camille Griffin - Lighting Designer
Judy Beaman - Costume Designer
Gabrielle Burns - Wig Designer
Tickets can be purchased at Rivertown's website: https://www.rivertowntheaters.com/event/hairspray
Rivertown Theaters of the Performing Arts
325 Minor St., Kenner, LA 70062
(504) 461-9475 (Box office hours: Tuesdays - Fridays from 10AM to 3PM)
