Prospect New Orleans Announces Prospect.5 Venue List and Exhibition Opening Timeline

Prospect New Orleans has announced the venue list and revised opening timeline for Prospect.5: Yesterday we said tomorrow, which will open across the city over the course of three weekends. The initial wave of openings will take place on October 23, the original opening weekend, with exhibitions opening at multiple venues and will include a major performance. Subsequent openings will take place on October 30 and November 6. Prospect.5: Yesterday we said tomorrow will remain on view through January 23, 2022.

The variety of locales hosting the P.5 openings are historical, artistic, and cultural institutions that have long enriched and supported the city of New Orleans. These venues include Ogden Museum of Southern Art, Amistad Research Center, Crescent Park, the Contemporary Arts Center, and New Orleans African American Museum, which will also serve as the Hancock Whitney Welcome Center--the main hub of visitor experience for the triennial.

The opening festivities begin with a performance on the morning of October 23 at The Historic New Orleans Collection, where author, scholar, and curator Josh Kun will explore the legacy of the 8th Cavalry Mexican Military Band at the 1884 World's Industrial and Cotton Centennial in New Orleans.

Following Kun's opening, a curator-led tour of George Dureau's photographs and Dawoud Bey's new works exploring the historical traces within the region's landscapes will take place at the Tricentennial Wing of The Historic New Orleans Collection. Large-scale group presentations will open at the Newcomb Art Museum on Tulane University's campus, and Contemporary Arts Center, where Prospect.5 will occupy the entirety of the museum's galleries. Newcomb features a major presentation of work by acclaimed sculptor Barbara Chase -Riboud, a touchstone for the exhibition, and new work by New Orleans-based Ron Bechet, Mimi Lauter, Naudline Pierre, and a 40-foot new mural piece by collage artist Elliott Hundley. CAC brings together the work of 17 intergenerational artists working across media, including Laura Aguilar, Felipe Baeza, Kevin Beasley, Karon Davis, Kiki Smith , and Carlos Villa , as well as major new works by Mark Bradford, Beatriz Santiago Muñoz, Cosmo Whyte, and others.

The following Saturday, October 30th, will be anchored by openings at the New Orleans African American Museum (NOAAM), featuring new commissions from Paul Stephen Benjamin, who is creating a new sculptural work that references the history of the museum and the neighborhood of Treme. Dineo Seshee Bopape, will exhibit an animated-video work, and Kameelah Janan Rasheed will show a related project at NOAAM and the Amistad Research Center, which will open the same day. The third Saturday opening, on November 6th, will feature an open house at four Bywater venues, including UNO Gallery, where a video installation by Jamilah Sabur and new body of sculptures Candice Lin will be on view; Happyland Theater, which will feature two video works by Rodney McMillian; 3162 Dauphine Street showing Sharon Hayes 's newly commissioned project; and Crescent Park where Wangechi Mutu's large-scale bronze work will be sited. In the evening, Ogden Museum of Southern Art will host a reception to celebrate the opening of projects by artists including Willie Birch, Celeste Dupuy-Spencer, and Neighborhood Story Project, as well as new works by Jennie C. Jones and Glenn Ligon in the historic Ogden Library. A complete list of venues, along with exhibiting artists, is below.

A new three-channel work by Tiona Nekkia McClodden will open at Xavier University Art Gallery, and new projects by Phoebe Boswell, EJ Hill and returning Prospect.1 artist Nari Ward will open this fall across the city; Adriana Corral's project will take shape over the course of the exhibition, and a new, public sculpture by Simone Leigh will be unveiled in early January. Interactive projects by Cooking Sections and Malcolm Peacock will be available to experience by signing up online. Prospect will remain on view until January 23, 2022. The Prospect 5. Gala, originally planned for October 21-24, has been postponed until January 2022.

Prospect.5: Yesterday we said tomorrow

Venue List and Opening Dates

Saturday, October 23

Contemporary Art Center New Orleans

Laura Aguilar, Keni Anwar, Felipe Baeza, Kevin Beasley, Phoebe Boswell, Mark Bradford, Jamal Cyrus, Karon Davis, ektor garcia, Sky Hopinka, Dave McKenzie, Beatriz Santiago Muñoz, Hương Ngô, Eric- Paul Riege, Kiki Smith, Carlos Villa, Cosmo Whyte

Capdeville Place Park

Anastasia Pelias

Newcomb Art Museum

Ron Bechet, Barbara Chase-Riboud,

Elliot Hundley, Mimi Lauter, Naudline Pierre

The Historic New Orleans Collection

Dawoud Bey, George Dureau, Josh Kun

Saturday, October 30

Amistad Research Center

Kameelah Janan Rasheed

New Orleans African American Museum

Paul Stephen Benjamin, Dineo Seshee Bopape, Kameelah Janan Rasheed

Saturday, November 6

3162 Dauphine Street

Sharon Hayes

Crescent Park

Wangechi Mutu

Happyland Theater

Rodney McMillian

Ogden Museum of Southern Art

Katrina Andry, Willie Birch, Beverly Buchanan, Jennie C. Jones, Tau Lewis, Glenn Ligon, Neighborhood Story Project, Jennifer Packer, Welmon Sharlhorne

Multiple locations

Nari Ward

New Orleans Lakefront Airport

Jamilah Sabur

SeaworthyCooking Sections

UNO GalleryCandice Lin, Jamilah Sabur

For more information on the exhibition venues and opening timeline, visit prospectneworleans.org