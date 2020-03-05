National Tour of MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL to Launch at the Saenger Theatre

Broadway in New Orleans at the Saenger Theatre announced its spectacular 2020-2021 season line-up of shows, headlined by the Broadway national tour launch of MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL. The season line-up also features the winner of the Tony Award® for Best Musical and the Grammy Award® for Best Musical Theater Album HADESTOWN, AIN'T TOO PROUD - THE LIFE AND TIMES OF THE TEMPTATIONS, TOOTSIE, MY FAIR LADY, CATS, and back by popular demand, the return of HAMILTON. The 2020-2021 season is presented by the New Orleans Theatre Association and will begin in the Fall of 2020.

"We are honored to welcome 24 spectacular performances of MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL to the Saenger Theatre for the launch of its national tour during the 2020-2021 Broadway in New Orleans season," said David Skinner, general manager of the Saenger Theatre. "This sensational seven-show lineup features a blend of today's biggest Broadway blockbusters as well as beloved classics that will keep audiences captivated all season long."

In September, starting the season in Motown with its first Broadway national tour is AIN'T TOO PROUD - THE LIFE AND TIMES OF THE TEMPTATIONS, the electrifying new smash-hit Broadway musical that follows The Temptations' extraordinary journey from the streets of Detroit to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. In November, the critically acclaimed MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL kicks off its first-ever national tour in New Orleans. Baz Luhrmann's revolutionary film comes to life onstage, remixed in a new musical mash-up extravaganza. Pop the champagne and prepare for the spectacular, spectacular. Broadway in New Orleans closes out 2020 with the hilarious TOOTSIE as it brings its first national tour to the Saenger Theatre. This laugh-out-loud love letter to the theater tells the story of Michael Dorsey, a talented but difficult actor who struggles to find work until one show-stopping act of desperation lands him the role of a lifetime.

The acclaimed Lincoln Center Theater production of Lerner & Loewe's MY FAIR LADY makes its way to the Saenger Theatre in January. Directed by Bartlett Sher, this production is the winner of five Outer Critics Circle Awards including Best Revival of Musical and was nominated for 10 Tony Awards® including Best Musical Revival. Rediscover CATS - the beloved musical with breathtaking music - in March. Featuring new sound design, direction and choreography for a new generation-experience CATS for the first time as it begins a new life, or let it thrill you all over again! Back by popular demand, HAMILTON is the story of America then, told by America now. Featuring a score that blends jazz, hip-hop, R&B and Broadway, HAMILTON has taken the story of American founding father Alexander Hamilton and created a revolutionary moment in theater - a musical that has had a profound impact on culture, politics, and education.

Closing out the season in May is the first national tour of HADESTOWN. HADESTOWN intertwines two mythic tales - that of young dreamers Orpheus and Eurydice, and that of King Hades and his wife Persephone - as it invites you on a hell-raising journey to the underworld and back. HADESTOWN is a genre-defying new musical that blends modern American folk music with New Orleans-inspired jazz to reimagine a sweeping ancient tale.

The 2020-2021 Broadway in New Orleans season includes:

AIN'T TOO PROUD - THE LIFE AND TIMES OF THE TEMPTATIONS

Sept. 15 - 20, 2020

AIN'T TOO PROUD - THE LIFE AND TIMES OF THE TEMPTATIONS is the electrifying new smash-hit Broadway musical that follows The Temptations' extraordinary journey from the streets of Detroit to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. The winner of the 2019 Tony Award® for Best Choreography, it's a thrilling story of brotherhood, family, loyalty and betrayal during a decade of civil unrest in America. Set to the beat of the group's treasured hits, including "My Girl," "Just My Imagination," "Get Ready," "Papa Was a Rolling Stone," AIN'T TOO PROUD tells the unforgettable story of the legendary quintet that Billboard Magazine named the greatest R&B group of all time.

MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL

Nov. 21 - Dec. 12, 2020

Enter a world of splendor and romance, of eye-popping excess, of glitz, grandeur and glory! A world where Bohemians and aristocrats rub elbows and revel in electrifying enchantment. Pop the champagne and prepare for the spectacular, spectacular. Baz Luhrmann's revolutionary film comes to life onstage, remixed in a new musical mash-up extravaganza. A theatrical celebration of truth, beauty, freedom and - above all - love, MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL is more than a musical; it is a state of mind. As in the film, MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL celebrates some of the greatest popular music of the last 50 years. The stage musical features many of the iconic songs from the movie and also includes recent hits released since the movie premiered 19 years ago.

TOOTSIE

Dec. 29, 2020 - Jan. 3, 2021

TOOTSIE is a laugh-out-loud love letter to the theater that tells the story of Michael Dorsey, a talented but difficult actor who struggles to find work until one show-stopping act of desperation lands him the role of a lifetime. Featuring a hilarious Tony®-winning book by Robert Horn and an outrageously clever score by 2018 Tony-winner David Yazbek (The Band's Visit, Dirty Rotten Scoundrels), this New York Times Critic's Pick is "a joyful delight" (The Washington Post) that's "so packed with punchlines, it should be called a jokebox musical!" (Bloomberg).

MY FAIR LADY

Jan. 19 - 24, 2021

From Lincoln Center Theater and director Bartlett Sher comes "a sumptuous new production of the most perfect musical of all time" (Entertainment Weekly), Lerner & Loewe's MY FAIR LADY. Boasting such classic songs as "I Could Have Danced All Night," "The Rain in Spain," and "Wouldn't It Be Loverly," MY FAIR LADY tells the story of Eliza Doolittle, a young Cockney flower seller, and Henry Higgins, a linguistics professor who is determined to transform her into his idea of a "proper lady." But who is really being transformed?

CATS

March 3 - 7, 2021

CATS, the record-breaking musical spectacular by Andrew Lloyd Webber that has captivated audiences in over 30 countries and 15 languages, is now on tour across North America! Audiences and critics alike are rediscovering this beloved musical with breathtaking music, including one of the most treasured songs in musical theater-"Memory." Winner of 7 Tony Awards® including BEST MUSICAL, CATS tells the story of one magical night when an extraordinary tribe of cats gathers for its annual ball to rejoice and decide which cat will be reborn.

HAMILTON

Performances begin March 16, 2021

HAMILTON is the story of America then, told by America now. Featuring a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, R&B and Broadway, HAMILTON has taken the story of American founding father Alexander Hamilton and created a revolutionary moment in theatre-a musical that has had a profound impact on culture, politics, and education. With book, music, and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, direction by Thomas Kail, choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler, and musical supervision and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire, HAMILTON is based on Ron Chernow's acclaimed biography. It has won Tony®, Grammy®, and Olivier Awards, the Pulitzer Prize for Drama, and an unprecedented special citation from the Kennedy Center Honors.

HADESTOWN

May 11 - 16, 2021

Welcome to HADESTOWN, where a song can change your fate. Winner of eight 2019 Tony Awards® including Best Musical and the 2020 Grammy® Award for Best Musical Theater Album, this acclaimed new show by celebrated singer-songwriter Anaïs Mitchell and innovative director Rachel Chavkin (Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812) is a love story for today... and always. Intertwining two mythic tales - that of young dreamers Orpheus and Eurydice, and that of King Hades and his wife Persephone - HADESTOWN is a haunting and hopeful experience that grabs you and never lets go.

RENEWALS FOR SUBSCRIPTION PACKAGES WILL BEGIN ON THURSDAY, MARCH 5 AT 10 A.M.

New subscriptions will be available for purchase starting in May with prices starting at $309 for all seven shows. Subscriber prices will vary depending on the show time, day of the week and seating location. Subscriber benefits include access to the best seats available, priority access to additional tickets and ticket exchange privileges. Visit BroadwayinNewOrleans.com/Season for more information on signing up for the wait list.

Tickets to individual shows in the 2020-2021 lineup are not available for purchase at this time. Single-show tickets typically go on sale to the general public 8-12 weeks prior to opening night. However, subscribers will have the opportunity to purchase additional tickets before they go on sale to the public. For more information on the 2020-2021 lineup, please visit www.BroadwayInNewOrleans.com. For group pricing, please call (504) 287-0372. An American Sign Language-interpreted performance for the deaf and hearing-impaired is available for a pre-determined Sunday matinee of each engagement. Visit www.BroadwayinNewOrleans.com for more information.





