Louisiana Philharmonic Orchestra Music Director Matthew Kraemer Begins Inaugural Season

The season kicks off at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, September 14, at the Orpheum Theater. 

By: Sep. 12, 2023

Earlier this year, the Louisiana Philharmonic Orchestra (LPO) Board of Trustees announced the selection of renowned conductor Matthew Kraemer as its new Music Director. A trio of works will kick off the 2023-2024 season and Kraemer's official introduction to the podium at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, September 14, at the Orpheum Theater. 

“I'm beyond honored to stand among the incredible musicians of the Louisiana Philharmonic Orchestra,” said Matthew Kraemer, Louisiana Philharmonic Orchestra Music Director. “The LPO is woven into the very soul of New Orleans and Louisiana, and together, we will continue to magnify its influence and embrace new horizons as we kick off the 33rd season this September.

“We can hardly contain our excitement as we prepare for Matthew’s opening performance and the 2023-2024 season,” said Anwar Nasir, Executive Director of the Louisiana Philharmonic Orchestra. “His musicality and collaborative spirit have captured our hearts. Matthew's dedication to making New Orleans his artistic haven is a testament to his commitment and leadership.

The 2023-2024 season will feature an array of programming, including LPO’s brand new Music at The Marigny curated by Kraemer, the Orpheum Session Orchestral Series, Holiday Concerts, Family Concert Series, and additional musicians to this year’s roster. This season, the orchestra will present a variety of musical styles with music by Beethoven, Ellington, Mozart, Still, Brahms, Gershwin, Wynton Marsalis, Holst, Dvoák, Gabriella Ortiz, and Price.

Tickets start at $25 and can be purchased at lpomusic.com or by calling Patron Services at 504-523-6530.




