JERSEY BOYS Set for FestivalSouth 2024

This summer, get ready for a thrilling throwback to the golden age of rock 'n' roll as FestivalSouth 2024 presents the Tony and Grammy Award-winning sensation, "Jersey Boys." Marking the 20th anniversary of its Broadway debut, the show promises to dazzle audiences from May 28 to June 1 at the Mannoni Performing Arts Center on the campus of The University of Southern Mississippi.

Celebrated for its high-octane performances and timeless hits like "Sherry," "Big Girls Don't Cry," and "Can't Take My Eyes Off You," Jersey Boys will deliver an unforgettable journey through the music and stories that propelled Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons from the streets of New Jersey to international stardom. This event is more than a musical-it's an epoch-making celebration, and with tickets now available for purchase just in time for the holiday season, it's the perfect gift for music lovers.

Dr. Mike Lopinto, the Artistic Director of FestivalSouth, expressed his enthusiasm, stating, "Bringing Jersey Boys to our stage has been a dream of mine for over a decade. We've pulled together a cast that will not just perform a show, but will recreate one of the most iconic and phenomenal eras of music history right here in Hattiesburg."

Jersey Boys is not only about the iconic music but also a powerful narrative of ambition, struggle, and success, penned by Marshall Brickman and Rick Elice with original music by Bob Gaudio. The story's compelling arc of personal and professional triumphs will captivate audiences, offering a narrative as engaging as the melodies themselves.

Running from May 28 through June 22, FestivalSouth 2024 will feature over 50 live events, including a variety of art, music, theatre, and dance performances. Scheduled over four dynamic weekends with special Artie Events for Families during weekdays, the festival offers a blend of free and affordably priced performances, making advanced ticket purchases highly recommended.

Tickets are available now at the button below. Jersey Boys is presented by special arrangement with Theatrical Rights Worldwide, New York, NY. Performance materials are provided exclusively by www.theatricalrights.com.

Stay connected for updates and more by visiting festivalsouth.org and following us on Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube.

Experience the spectacle of Jersey Boys and make your night unforgettable-because every night should be a "Oh, What a Night!" moment.

ABOUT FESTIVALSOUTH

FestivalSouth, the flagship initiative of the Hattiesburg Concert Association (HCA), is an annual festival bringing diverse arts entertainment that aims to bridge social, cultural, and economic gaps. Celebrating its 15th year, FestivalSouth contributed more than $2 million to the local economy last year and remains a pivotal arts event in the region.

