Le Petit Theatre to Expand Young Conservatory and Workforce Development Class Offerings

Le Petit Théâtre du Vieux Carré has revealed their spring 2025 education program workshops! Along with the Student Matinee Series that provides complimentary tickets to Le Petit productions to schools without access in the Greater New Orleans area, the Young Conservatory and Workforce Development Program are expanding options for interested students to train in all aspects of theatre arts.

"Educating young people has been central to Le Petit's mission for over 100 years. We are thrilled to continue this long tradition of involving students in creating theatre and developing the next generation of live theatre performers, technicians, and connoisseurs." - Don-Scott Cooper, Producing Executive Director

Registration is now open for these upcoming workshops:

Saturdays 2:00 PM - 3:30 PM; March 15-April 26 (March 15, 22, 29, April 5, 12, 26); Classes held at St. Anna's Dodwell House

There is an art to being silly on stage! In this 6-week course, students will learn the techniques of physical comedy and comedic storytelling as taught by two of the best in the business, Alex Smith and Becca Chapman, founders of Prescription Joy. Students will learn skills in teamwork, self-expression, physical character creation, and creative storytelling. Tuition $300.

Saturdays 3:30 PM - 5:30 PM; March 15-April 26 (March 15, 22, 29, April 5, 12, 26); Classes held at St. Anna's Dodwell House

This class is designed for serious student actors wishing to delve deeper into character creation with a focus on scene work from 21st-century plays. Students will study a variety of modern plays and learn modern techniques for analyzing text, creating a character, playing objectives and actions, self-direction, and proper rehearsal techniques. At the conclusion of the class, students will present a public sharing of their work. Tuition $300.

Saturday and Sunday, March 22 and 23; 11:00 AM - 2:00 PM; Classes held at Loyola University

Students interested in costume and fashion design will learn the basics of working on modern sewing machine equipment in this master class taught by an industry professional. This beginner-friendly course is designed to demystify sewing machines and empower students with fundamental skills to confidently operate and use a home sewing machine. Over two afternoons, participants will learn essential techniques, from understanding machine components and threading to selecting appropriate fabrics and performing basic stitching. Tuition: $150. Max 8 students.

Saturday and Sunday, May 24 and 25; 11:00 AM - 2:00 PM; Classes held at Le Petit Theatre

Stage Management is one of the most critical roles in any theatre production. In this two-day workshop, students will learn core techniques for script analysis, production communication, rehearsal tracking, and technical coordination. Perfect for aspiring theater professionals and students seeking practical tools to become confident, organized stage managers who keep productions running smoothly. Tuition $150.

None of these workshops would be possible without the support of these amazing organizations: the New Orleans Theatre Association (NOTA), the Favrot-Van Horn Fund, the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Foundation, the New Orleans Recreation and Culture Fund, the Rosemary B. and Brunswick G. Deutsch Foundation, and the Ella West Freeman Foundation.

Register for Young Conservatory and Workforce Development Program workshops and find out more about how you can support theatre education at Le Petit Theatre online at LePetitTheatre.com or by calling 504.522.2081.

