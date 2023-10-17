Emmy-Nominated BriTANicK To Bring Two-Person Sketch Show to Le Petit Theatre in New Orleans

Performances on November 2nd and 3rd.

By: Oct. 17, 2023

Emmy-Nominated BriTANicK To Bring Two-Person Sketch Show to Le Petit Theatre in New Orleans

Comedy duo Brian McElhaney and Nick Kocher, collectively known as BriTANicK, grace the Le Petit Theatre stage for two performances only on November 2nd and 3rd. Local sketch comedy act What Now? will open.

Brian and Nick have been nominated for an Emmy Award and named in Variety's Top 10 Comics to Watch. Together they have written for "Saturday Night Live," "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia," and a bunch of other shows that you've never heard of.

This two-person sketch show is a hyper-paced, meticulously crafted, manic whirlwind of joy and chaos. BriTANicK blends comedy influences from classic vaudeville, witty wordplay, absurdism, and meta-deconstruction; expect to be enveloped by fast-paced choreography and head-scratching absurdity.

Regularly performing to sold-out crowds in New York and Los Angeles, their online videos have amassed over 50 million views. BriTANicK has performed sold-out runs at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival, Montreal's Just For Laughs Festival, and the Soho Theatre in London. Their smash-hit show, directed by multi-award-winning comedian Alex Edelman (Broadway Just for Us), is for everyone who wants to feel smart and silly at the exact same time. Brian and Nick have a pathological devotion to nonsense and put a ridiculous and ill-advised amount of effort into each sketch, balancing intellectual complexity with wild idiocy. Now, for the first time, their show is on a US tour and coming to New Orleans.

Emmy-nominated writers, actors, and friends for two decades, both Brian McElhaney and Nick Kocher were born in Atlanta, Georgia. They met in summer camp, studied Film and Theatre at NYU, and together they have acted in "How I Met Your Mother", Balls Out, Searching For Sonny, and Much Ado About Nothing. They made a pilot for Comedy Central, wrote a time travel movie for Lionsgate, and recently sold a TV show they can't talk about yet but they would still like you to ask about it.

BriTANicK is the name they decided to perform under years ago. They acknowledge the name is confusing and bad but feel it's too late to change it now.

The opening sketch comedy act What Now? features Julia DeLois and Emily Slazer. DeLois (Reductress, The Air Sex Championships) and Slazer (Edinburgh Improv Festival, San Francisco Sketchfest) are the comic minds behind the hit New Orleans sketch show What Now? that audiences have compared to "being at the funnest sleepover ever with all your best friends." The comedy duo has performed for sold-out houses all over the New Orleans area with their unique brand of comedy, celebrating the darkness, the dysfunction, and the mania in all of us.

BriTANicK features adult comedy with mature themes and strong language. Recommended for ages 16+

PERFORMANCE DETAILS: 

WHAT: BriTANicK, starring Brian McElhaney and Nick Kocher, featuring What Now?, New Orleans comics Julia DeLois and Emily Slazer

WHEN: November 2 - 3, 2023; doors at 7:30 PM, show starts at 8 PM

WHERE: LE PETIT THEATRE - 616 St. Peter St. New Orleans LA 70116 | 504.522.2081

BOX OFFICE: 504.522.2081 x 1 or Click Here

TICKETS: Tier 1 Tickets $40. Tier 2 Tickets $25. Student Tickets $15.

About Le Petit Théâtre du Vieux Carré: Located in the historic French Quarter of New Orleans, Le Petit Theatre, a 501(c)3 organization, is passionately dedicated to presenting the highest quality theatrical performances to entertain and educate the diverse population of the region and enhance the economic vitality of the greater New Orleans area. For more information, visit LePetitTheatre.com. By offering a full season of contemporary and classic dramas, comedies, musicals, and children's productions, as well as master classes and special events, the theatre embraces the work of the city's professional artists both onstage and backstage, all the while nurturing and mentoring up-and-coming talent with its array of outreach programs. Under the leadership of Producing Executive Director Don-Scott Cooper, Artistic Director A.J. Allegra, a Board of Governors, and an Advisory Board, Le Petit Theatre has played an important role in our nation's and city's theatrical history since 1916.




Recommended For You