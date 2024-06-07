CAT ON A HOT TIN ROOF & More Set for Tennessee Williams Theatre Company of New Orleans 10th Season

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Tennessee Williams Theatre Company of New Orleans has planned an ambitious season to celebrate its 10th anniversary 2025 season. Productions will include Cat on a Hot Tin Roof, Orpheus Descending, Out Cry: The Two Character Play, and lagniappe theatrical events including a secret new works project in development as well as an ongoing workshop of local playwright Justin Maxwell’s stage adaptation of Tennessee Williams’ novel Moise & the World of Reason. Award-winning local favorite director Beau Bratcher will return to TWTC to direct Out Cry: The Two Character Play, which will star Tracey E. Collins and Kyle Daigrepont. TWTC Founding Co-Artistic Director and author of Tennessee Williams 101, Augustin J Correro will direct the season’s other productions. TWTC will continue its professional residency with Loyola University New Orleans Department of Theatre Arts & Dance and seek to forge and cultivate new and existing partnerships with other cultural organizations in the city.

Orpheus Descending is a Southern gothic allegory about death, new life, testing wills, and tempting the fates. It takes place in a general store in a Mississippi Delta town during a dreary spring when a strange musician drifts onto the scene and excites the interest of the local women…and the ire of their husbands and brothers. This production will take place in the Marquette Theatre at Loyola University New Orleans and will coincide with the Tennessee Williams & New Orleans Literary Festival.

Cat on a Hot Tin Roof will star Rebecca Elizabeth Hollingsworth (TWTC’s Kingdom of Earth & The Felt Menagerie) as the iconic Maggie the Cat, and Brandon Kotfila (TWTC’s Sweet Bird of Youth) as Brick. Cat won a Pulitzer Prize and is considered to be the third in a constellation of Williams’ most famous plays, alongside A Streetcar Named Desire, which TWTC is staging this summer (2024) and The Glass Menagerie, which was staged in 2019.

Out Cry: The Two Character Play is a meta-theatrical exploration in several themes in Williams’ body of works centered around two abandoned siblings in a desolate theater. They arrive ready to do a play they’ve rehearsed, but find only questions in an evening that echos not only Williams’ style, but that of Samuel Beckett.

TWTC’s Lagniappe offerings will showcase different perspectives on aspects of Williams’ works that are interesting and relevant to our community with a special focus on the robust LGBTQ+ community in the Greater New Orleans region.

The company will continue its tradition of local casting and hiring in its productions, bringing people from the community onto the stage and into the audiences, while sharing the cultural heritage associated with its patron playwright with visitors to the city as well.

