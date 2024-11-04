Brad Williams, Amy Grant, and Lorrie Morgan Come to the Jefferson Performing Arts Center

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Jefferson Performing Arts Center will host three nationally touring performers in November, from comedy to country and Christian music. Performers will include Brad Williams, Amy Grant, and Lorrie Morgan.

Comedian Brad Williams takes the stage on Saturday, November 9, for a 7:00 p.m. and 10:15 p.m. show. Known for his ability to poke fun at his own “little person” status, he has been featured on the Tonight Show, Comedy Underground, and Jimmy Kimmel Live. His last comedy special, The Degenerates, is on Netflix, where you can also find him in roles in various movies such as Little Evil and Mascots. His 7:00 p.m. JPAC show sold out almost immediately, so a second late night show at 10:15 p.m. was added. Come find out why Robin Williams characterized him as “Prozac with a head”!

Amy Grant, known as the “Queen of Christian Pop”, brings her inspirational stories and songs to JPAC at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, November 14. Grant has received 6 GRAMMY Awards and 26 Dove Awards, a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and on Music City Walk of Fame, and in 2021 she was inducted into the Gospel Music Hall of Fame. Some of Grant’s greatest hits include “Simple Things”, “Takes a Little Time”, “Lucky One”, and “Baby, Baby”. This show is nearly sold out!

Country music legend Lorrie Morgan is celebrating her 40-year career with a Ruby Anniversary Tour, marking four decades of hits and heartfelt performances. She performs at JPAC Thursday, November 21, at 7:30 p.m. Known for her soulful voice and classic songs like "Something in Red" and "Five Minutes”, Morgan continues to captivate audiences. She was the first woman in her genre to begin her career with three consecutive platinum albums. Join her for a memorable evening showcasing her resilience, grit, and gratitude.

