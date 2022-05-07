60's Band The Cowsills Perform Title Song from Broadway's HAIR

Yesterday, May 6, 2022, the The Cowsills appeared at the New Orleans Jazz Festival and on the famed Gentilly Stage performed the title song from the legendary Broadway musical HAIR, as the climactic final number of their set this afternoon. The SRO festival crowd went wild!

Their version of the song HAIR was a major hit for the Cowsills in 1969 and their most successful single. This was the first NOLA Festival since being shut down by the Pandemic two years ago. The Cowsills, originally from Newport, RI, are an American singing group, six siblings noted for performing professionally and singing harmonies at an early age.

The band was formed in early 1965 by brothers Bill, Bob and Barry Cowsill; their brother John joined shortly thereafter. Originally Bill and Bob played guitar and Barry played the drums. When John learned to play drums and joined the band, Barry began playing bass. After their initial success, the brothers were joined by their siblings Susan and Paul along with their mother, Barbara.

HAIR, the American Tribal Love-Rock musical, opened on Broadway on April 29, 1968 at the Biltmore Theatre. With book and lyrics by Gerome Ragni and James Rado and music by Galt MacDermot, the ground-breaking Broadway musical was directed by Tom O'Horgan. HAIR opened as the inaugural production of Joseph Papp's New York Shakespeare Festival, The Public Theater on October 17, 1967

Thousands of recordings have been made from the Grammy Award-winning score by Galt MacDermot/James Rado/Gerome Ragni. In 2019, the original 1968 Broadway cast recording of HAIR was inducted into the National Recording Registry of the Library of Congress.