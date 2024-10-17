The Big Easy Boys & Babes to Return to Le Petit Theatre With LIVE AT LE PETIT: THE BIG EASY BEAT!

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Back by popular demand, The Big Easy Boys & Babes will return to Le Petit Theatre with their hit revue that honors New Orleans' vibrant spirit and rich musical heritage.

The Big Easy Boys' newest act, Live at Le Petit: The Big Easy Beat! is a rocking tribute to the musical heritage of New Orleans including music by iconic artists such as Fats Domino, Irma Thomas, The Dixie Cups, and more! The Big Easy Boys are Jonathan Drury, Deiveon Martinsen, Pat Smith, and Michael Taravella. Their knockout sidekicks, The Big Easy Babes, will be joining them onstage. The Big Easy Babes are Whitney Mixon, Josie Oliva, and Cristen Spencer.

"The Big Easy Boys have put together a really incredible night of music and harmonies," says A.J. Allegra, Artistic Director for Le Petit Theatre. "And the Big Easy Babes... Blew. Me. Away. The grand finale will knock your socks off."

Join us for a celebration of classic rhythm and blues with Live at Le Petit: The Big Easy Beat! on November 14, 15, and 16 at 7:30 PM. Tickets are on sale now, starting at $25 or choose The Big Easy Beat! as part of a flexible 4-Play or Pick 3 package. 4-Play packages are available now for all seats. Pick 3 packages go on sale November 1st.

PERFORMANCE SCHEDULE: November 14 - 16, 2024 at 7:30 PM

WHERE: LE PETIT THEATRE - 616 St. Peter St. New Orleans LA 70116 | 504.522.2081

BOX OFFICE: 504.522.2081 x 1 or lepetittheatre.com

TICKETS: Single tickets range from $25-$45. $15 student tickets are available for every performance. Groups of 10 or more may contact the box office to receive a 20% discount. 4-Play (now available) and Pick 3 (available Nov. 1) packages start at $30 per show.

