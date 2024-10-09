JEKYLL & HYDE: THE MUSICAL Opens This Month at Jefferson Performing Arts Center

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Jefferson Performing Arts is staging Jekyll & Hyde: The Musical at the Jefferson Performing Arts Center for two weekends, October 25 through November 3, 2024. Tickets are on sale now through Ticketmaster or by visiting www.jpas.org.

This local production features a cast of 28 local performers with visiting artist Tyler Walls playing the role of Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde. Walls, from Kansas City, will perform the role most famously portrayed by David Hasselhoff during its final Broadway run from 2000-2001. Robert Cuccioli originated the title role(s) of Jekyll and Hyde on Broadway, earning a Tony nomination for his performance. Walls was last seen on tour with The Last Adam: A New Musical (Jesus). Past productions include Amazing Grace the Musical (John Newton), Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat (Joseph), and Into the Woods (Rapunzel's Prince). He is the lead singer in a country music trio, Cypress Fyre whose debut album was released in January of this year.

Director Ken Goode was last seen onstage in JPA's 2023 production of Young Frankenstein. A seasoned performer, Goode returned to directing this year with Anything Goes at Summer Lyric Theatre at Tulane University. Musical Director Ken Leach returns after last serving in this role for JPA's Young Frankenstein. In addition to his vocal coaching, conducting, and accompanist work, he serves as the organist and choirmaster at St. Anna's Episcopal Church and Grace Memorial Episcopal Church. The production will feature a 23-member live orchestra, conducted by JPA Founder and Artistic Director Maestro Dennis Assaf.

The musical is an adaptation of Robert Louis Stevenson's 1886 novella The Strange Case of Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde. It explores the duality of man's nature through the tragic tale of Dr. Henry Jekyll and his evil counterpart, Edward Hyde. The show, with music by Frank Wildhorn, lyrics by Leslie Bricusse, and a book by Bricusse and Wildhorn, is known for its gothic themes, power ballads, and dark, dramatic tone.

The score of Jekyll & Hyde features many memorable songs including:

“This Is the Moment” –Jekyll's anthem as he prepares for the experiment that will transform him.

“In His Eyes” – A duet between Lucy and Emma, reflecting their shared love for Jekyll.

“Alive” – Edward Hyde's solo, filled with intense energy as he revels in newfound freedom and power.

“Confrontation” – A dramatic showdown between Jekyll and Hyde, where the two personalities battle for control. This song is especially notable for its demanding vocal and acting requirements.

This production is for mature audiences only, as it contains several graphic violent murder scenes. It's the perfect Halloween show for those not afraid of blood, intensely frightening characters, and plenty of darkness!

Visit www.jpas.org for more information, a full cast and creative team list, and performance schedule.

