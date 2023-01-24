bergenPAC To Present The Rascals' Felix & Gene and RAIN – A Tribute to the Beatles

bergenPAC announces new shows coming to its recently renovated theater: The Rascals Featuring Felix Cavaliere & Gene Cornish: Time Peace Tour on Thursday, April 6, 2023 at 8 p.m. and RAIN - A Tribute to the Beatles on Tuesday, July 11, 2023 at 8 p.m. Tickets go on-sale Friday, Jan. 27, 2023, at 11 a.m. Visit www.ticketmaster.com or call bergenPAC's Box Office at (201) 227-1030.

The Rascals Featuring Felix Cavaliere & Gene Cornish: Time Peace Tour

Thursday, April 6, 2023 - 8 PM

$55-$105

Two legendary founders of The Rascals are together again. Felix Cavaliere and Gene Cornish cite the fans and love of their timeless songs as reasons for collaboration. Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Inductees, Grammy Hall of Fame, Vocal Group Hall of Fame and Songwriter Hall of Fame members, The Rascals are widely considered the best "blue-eyed soul" group to come out of the 1960s and their music is the soundtrack of a generation. The Rascals have 17 Top 20 hits, seven Top 10 hits, and three No.1 hits that include "Groovin'," "People Got To Be Free" and "Good Lovin'."

RAIN - A Tribute to the Beatles

Tuesday, July 11, 2023 - 8 PM

$39-$99

RAIN - A TRIBUTE TO THE BEATLES performs songs from Abbey Road and The Rooftop Concert Live, in addition to all your favorite hits. This mind-blowing performance takes you back in time with the legendary foursome delivering note-for-note theatrical event that is the next best thing to seeing the Beatles. Experience the worlds' most iconic band and get back to where you once belonged with RAIN - A TRIBUTE TO THE BEATLES.

