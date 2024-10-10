bergenPAC Presents an Evening With CHER: THE MEMOIR

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



bergenPAC has announced that the legendary Cher will appear on stage in conversation to celebrate the release of Cher: The Memoir Vol. 1 on Friday, Nov. 22, 2024, at 7 p.m.

Every ticket purchase comes with a copy of the book. Tickets go on sale Thursday, Oct. 10, 2024, at 12 p.m. and are $129-$109-$99-$79.

After more than 70 years of fighting to live her life on her own terms, Cher finally reveals her true story in intimate detail, in a two-part memoir. Hear from the iconic star as she gets up close and personal in a conversation on bergenPAC's stage.

The only woman to top Billboard charts in seven consecutive decades, she is the winner of an Academy Award, an Emmy, a Grammy, and a Cannes Film Festival Award, and an inductee to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame who has been lauded by the Kennedy Center. With her trademark honesty and humor, Cher: The Memoir traces how this diamond in the rough succeeded with no plan and little confidence to become the trailblazing superstar the world has been unable to ignore for more than half a century.

Tickets available at: www.ticketmaster.com or Box Office (201) 227-1030.

