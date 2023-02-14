Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

bergenPAC Presents GET THE LED OUT, Tickets On Sale Friday, February 17

The premier Led Zeppelin experience, rocks the stage on Friday, July 14, 2023.

Feb. 14, 2023  
bergenPAC announces another new show coming to its recently renovated theater: Get the Led Out, the premier Led Zeppelin experience, rocks the stage on Friday, July 14, 2023 at 8 p.m. Tickets go on-sale Friday, Feb. 17, 2023, at 11 a.m. Visit www.ticketmaster.com or call bergenPAC's Box Office at (201) 227-1030.

Get the Led Out

Friday, July 14, 2023 - 8 PM

$29-$59

From the bombastic and epic, to the folky and mystical, Get The Led Out (GTLO) have captured the essence of the recorded music of Led Zeppelin and brought it to the concert stage. The Philadelphia-based group consists of six veteran musicians who deliver Led Zeppelin live like you've never heard before. Utilizing the multi-instrumentalists at their disposal, GTLO re-create the songs in all their depth and glory with the studio overdubs that Zeppelin themselves never performed. No wigs or fake English accents, GTLO brings what the audience wants...a high energy Zeppelin concert with an honest, heart-thumping intensity.

Dubbed by the media as "The American Led Zeppelin," Get The Led Out offers a strong focus on the early years. They also touch on the deeper cuts that were seldom, if ever heard in concert. GTLO also include a special "acoustic set" with Zep favorites such as "Tangerine" and "Hey Hey What Can I Do." A GTLO concert mimics the "light and shade" that are the embodiment of "The Mighty Zep." Whether it's the passion and fury with which they deliver the blues-soaked, groove-driven rock anthems, it's their attention to detail and nuance that makes a Get The Led Out performance a truly awe-inspiring event!

Paul Sinclair - Lead Vocals, Harmonica

Paul Hammond - Electric and Acoustic Guitars, Mandolin, Theremin

Tommy Zamp - Electric and Acoustic Guitars, Vocals

Eddie Kurek - Bass, Vocals

Jimmy Marchiano - Electric and Acoustic Guitars, Vocals

Andrew Lipke - Keyboards, Guitar, Vocals, Percussion

Adam Ferraioli - Drums, Percussion

Phil D'Agostino Bass, Vocals

Tickets available at: www.ticketmaster.com or Box Office (201) 227-1030.




